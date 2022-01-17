Meet the Mountain Junkies, Shamanic Disco DJs

The Mountain Junkies hail from the land of Great Reason and have existed since the start of this universe. Older than the Qin Dynasty, they have no past, nor future, only the present. Naturally, we were keen to know more, so got on the astral blower for a cosmic call.

Who are the Mountain Junkies?

We are a transcendental DJ duo. Guided by the power of nature, our purpose is to inspire the open-minded to explore deep within and achieve a higher state of consciousness.

As Mountain Junkies, are you addicted to mountains, or simply junkies that reside in the mountains?

We spiritually progress deep in the heart of the mountains, and music is our much-needed medicine. We are dependent on both.

Tell us about the masks…

We are non-physical entities from another dimension, but here we have material bodies. The masks are worn to represent our spirit animal, the deer.

Do you collaborate with anyone else?

Not at this time, but the wind and trees speak a different story.

What can people expect from your show?

A trip intertwined in cosmic melody and mountainous grooves combining world electro, shamanic disco and organic techno.

We have never travelled to these parts so will be visiting for the first time. Those who seek the unknown can expect something never seen, heard or felt before. Each experience is different from the last and never repeated.

Any exciting plans for the future?

We exist for the present moment, yet the nature spirits say that this year has exciting plans for us all!

Jan 22, 10pm; RMB30 before 11pm, RMB60 after 11pm. Dada Shanghai, 1303 Yan'an Xi Lu, by Anxi Lu 延安西路1303号, 近安西路

[All images courtesy of the Mountain Junkies]

