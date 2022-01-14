  1. home
  2. Articles

7 Sky Bars for a Lovely Weekend

By Vanessa Jencks, January 14, 2022

0 0

Using the term ‘sky bar’ loosely here, we mean an open space elevated enough for a decent view  where you can get snacks or drink at least past midnight so you can see the stars. Or well, pretend you can see the stars past all that light pollution.

If you'd like the location pin to any of these destinations, be sure to follow That's Sanya on WeChat and then click on the location names.

Harman Hotel’s Pool Bar

WechatIMG17.jpeg

Possibly one of Sanya’s best kept secrets, this hotel bar is open to the public and has plenty of Instagram worthy shots during the golden hour as it looks out on Dadonghai.

Daily, 10am-2am. 6th Floor, Sanya Harman Resort, 136 Yuya Lu.

9.9 Lounge Bar

WechatIMG26.jpeg

This sky bar and lounge was recommended by a couple of Sanya local expats.

Daily, 3pm-3am. 7th Floor, Sanya Hetai Chaoyue Hotel, 76 Sanya Bay Lu.

Oasis Rooftop

WechatIMG27.jpeg

Often hosting musicians, come here to drift away with the notes into the sky. Many snap a photo with their characteristic cresent moon, but here's a look at the rest of the bar.

Daily, 6pm-2am. 8th Floor, Unit 1, Building A, Changda Seaview Garden, Xinfeng Jie.

31 Days

WechatIMG23.jpeg

Daily, 11am-1.30am. Qingtian Peninsula apartment, No. 6 Youyi Lu.

It’s Not Too Late

WechatIMG20.jpeg

Daily, 7pm-2.30am. 4th Floor, Lobby of seaside resort hotel, 171 Haitao Lu.

Just a Chance Music Bar

WechatIMG19.jpeg

Daily, 6pm-2am. 5th Floor, Dadonghai Hotel.

Youthfulness Bar at Shengyi Hotel

WechatIMG18.jpeg

This bar is really more of a cafe making it a great opportunity to hang out with your family in the lovely open air.

Daily, 9am-1am. 4th floor, Shengyi Hotel, 35 Sanya Bay Lu.

READ MORE: 50 Fun Things You Can Do In Sanya on Holiday

[Images via Dianping]

Would you like to promote your business, organization or product? Contact Vanessa Jencks via email at vanessajencks@thatsmags.com.

Follow That’s Sanya 

Stay up to date on all things Sanya. Find us on FacebookInstagram and WeChat (Search for SanyaPlus) or scan the QR code below. Click ‘follow’ to get daily info about Sanya – from hotels and holiday options, beaches to mountains, restaurants to nightlife, fitness to spas – as well as talking to the diverse people who make Sanya the destination it is.

WeChat-QR.jpg


more news

Top 10 Things To Do In Sanya This Weekend: Hot Air Balloons & More

Top 10 Things To Do In Sanya This Weekend: Hot Air Balloons & More

Though we don't get changing leaves, we too can enjoy the chilly air and fun of fall.

14 Chill Sanya Events for a Cool Weekend

14 Chill Sanya Events for a Cool Weekend

Chill out this weekend before the work week starts back up again.

27 Sanya Events to Spice Up Your Weekend

27 Sanya Events to Spice Up Your Weekend

From cat costumes to concerts, there’s plenty to do in Sanya.

17 Greater China Bars Make Asia's 50 Best Bars List

Asia's 50 Best has just revealed the 1-50 list or bars, after revealing 51-100 earlier this week. Check out the results!

Epic Wins Asia's 50 Best Bars Campari One To Watch Award 2021

Shanghai's Epic is recognized by Asia's 50 Best Bar Awards as the winner of the Campari One To Watch Award

3 New Sanya Nightlife Spots to Hit Up This Long Weekend

Did somebody say free drinks?

How To Snack Your Way Through Beijing in a Weekend

A few of our favorite Beijing street snacks that have yet to make a debut in the southern lands of Shanghai.

16 Greater China Bars on Asia's 50 Best Bar List for 2019

See which bars secured spots.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

WATCH: Truck Hangs Off Cliff in North China’s Shanxi Province

Artist Basmat Levin is Closing Her Shanghai M50 Studio

COVID-19: China’s Battle Against the Omicron Variant

More Than Politics: Pursuing an International Relations Degree in China

Teaching Nomad's Brett Isis on Recruitment Beyond Covid and Regulations

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

7 Sky Bars for a Lovely Weekend

7 Sky Bars for a Lovely Weekend

‘Work From Home During Winter Olympics’ – Beijing Authorities

‘Work From Home During Winter Olympics’ – Beijing Authorities

6 Hilarious Quotes from the Lady Locked Down with Her Blind Date

6 Hilarious Quotes from the Lady Locked Down with Her Blind Date

13 Epic Photos from Instagrammer of Shanghai @mikeonthebeach_sh

13 Epic Photos from Instagrammer of Shanghai @mikeonthebeach_sh

We're Hiring: Account Executive

We're Hiring: Account Executive

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives