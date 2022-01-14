7 Sky Bars for a Lovely Weekend

Using the term ‘sky bar’ loosely here, we mean an open space elevated enough for a decent view where you can get snacks or drink at least past midnight so you can see the stars. Or well, pretend you can see the stars past all that light pollution.

Harman Hotel’s Pool Bar

Possibly one of Sanya’s best kept secrets, this hotel bar is open to the public and has plenty of Instagram worthy shots during the golden hour as it looks out on Dadonghai.

Daily, 10am-2am. 6th Floor, Sanya Harman Resort, 136 Yuya Lu.

9.9 Lounge Bar



This sky bar and lounge was recommended by a couple of Sanya local expats.



Daily, 3pm-3am. 7th Floor, Sanya Hetai Chaoyue Hotel, 76 Sanya Bay Lu.



Oasis Rooftop



Often hosting musicians, come here to drift away with the notes into the sky. Many snap a photo with their characteristic cresent moon, but here's a look at the rest of the bar.

Daily, 6pm-2am. 8th Floor, Unit 1, Building A, Changda Seaview Garden, Xinfeng Jie.

31 Days



Daily, 11am-1.30am. Qingtian Peninsula apartment, No. 6 Youyi Lu.



It’s Not Too Late



Daily, 7pm-2.30am. 4th Floor, Lobby of seaside resort hotel, 171 Haitao Lu.

Just a Chance Music Bar



Daily, 6pm-2am. 5th Floor, Dadonghai Hotel.



Youthfulness Bar at Shengyi Hotel



This bar is really more of a cafe making it a great opportunity to hang out with your family in the lovely open air.



Daily, 9am-1am. 4th floor, Shengyi Hotel, 35 Sanya Bay Lu.



[Images via Dianping]



