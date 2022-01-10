10 Amazing CNY Trips to Take Around China

Unforgettable Alternative CNY at Yingxi



Image via Dragon Adventures

Yingxi Fenglin is probably the most popular rural travel destination in Guangdong, with its lush forests, unusual peaks, rugged rocks, meandering rivers, mirror-like ponds and terraced fields. You can also indulge in numerous activities here, including hot air ballooning, paragliding, peak forest flying, mountain off-road vehicles, cave exploration and rock climbing.

Stay in an ecological, bamboo-themed boutique hotel built using the knowhow of regional culture, combining extensive use of local bamboo, wood, stone and other natural elements. Rooms are equipped with high-quality service facilities, including ergonomic mousse mattresses, woven cotton satin and Taihu snow silk bedding, Danish royal bathroom brand Hansgrohe shower heads, Herborist pure Chinese herbal care sets and more.

The hotel also has a unique restaurant and rooftop bar where you can enjoy creative specialties.

8-Day CNY Tibet Lhasa to Everest Base Camp Adventure

Image courtesy of Joy Travel

One should never miss the opportunity to visit Tibet as the culture and stunning landscape will leave you with unforgettable memories. This eight-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Qomolangma (known in the West as Mount Everest) takes in the highlight attractions of the Roof of the World. You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier, plus take in a far-reaching view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

CNY Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat



Image courtesy of Yoga for Life

This CNY holiday, Yoga for Life Shanghai is back to their favorite retreat spot, Anji Mountains, for their signature Yoga & Mindfulness Retreat.

Over the past 4 years, Yoga for Life has brought over 600 yogis here for a journey into yoga, mindfulness and transformation. Guests will be staying in a small luxurious hotel facing breathtaking mountains. There will be Western comfort in the hotel too: floor heating (throughout the house) and a fireplace!

Apart from the yoga and mindfulness program, in your free time you can choose to explore the mountains. There are hot springs and a skiing site at the top of the mountain. Yoga for Life's hope is to provide you with activities and an environment to help you restore some inner peace.



Image courtesy of Yoga for Life

3-Day Luxury Lakeside Hot Spring Resort CNY Getaway

Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Qiandaohu, or Thousand Island Lake, located west of Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province is a designated AAAAA scenic area, the highest level achievable in China. With more than a thousand islets scattered among its 573-square-kilometer water area, Qiandaohu is blessed with a superb natural environment and ever-enchanting scenery. There are also plenty of activities to do in the area, including hiking, cycling and kayaking, all while staying in a luxury hotel with delicious dinners and steaming hot springs.



7-Day CNY Yunnan Winter Tour with Kunming, Dali & Lijiang



Image courtesy of Joy Travel



Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs. Taking in Kunming, Dali and Lijiang, explore UNESCO World Heritage sites like Kunming Stone Forest and Lijiang Old Town. Enjoy ethnic festivals, architectures, costumes, customs, etiquette, ethnic snacks, handicrafts, singing and dancing with the locals and, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

5-Star Chinese New Year Holiday in Anhui

Image via Dragon Adventures

Explore stunning Huangshan in Anhui Province. While this package is for six days, you can choose to participate in only part of it, even just two days and a night should you wish. Chill and relax at the comfortable 5-star hotel, with different activities organized every day: explore the ancient street and enjoy a luxury CNY dinner and amazing party with fireworks; visit traditional Yangcheng Tulou village and hike along the Xinan River; visit Huangshan, or Yellow Mountain, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and one of China’s major tourist destinations; and much, much more!

7-Day CNY Xinjiang Tour with Urumqi, Turpan & Kashgar

Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Xinjiang, the remote land of Northwest China, is a place of glittering cultural relics and breath-taking views, captivating travelers with its time-honored old towns and villages, exotic customs, bazaars and architecture, towering Islamic mosques and pagodas, distinctive natural lakes, prosperous oases and brilliant historical ruins and relics. On this seven-day tour you'll travle through the vast desert and plateau, discovering Urumqi and Erdaoqiao International Bazaar, Turpan, Karakuri Lake, Tuyugou Village and Thousand Buddha Caves, the Jiaohe Ruins and Karaz Well, Id Kah Mosque, Heavenely Lake, Kashgar Old Town and more.

3-Day Amazing Mount Wuyi CNY Tour





Image via Dragon Adventures

This trip to Mount Wuyi, or Wuyishan, takes in Wuyishan National Holiday Resort, Wuyishan Scenic Area and Wuyishan National Nature Reserve. Enjoy sightseeing, mountain climbing and floating down the beautiful waters. Explore the Water Curtain Cave, with its small old shrine hidden inside; raft down the famous Nine Bend Stream; climb the Heavenly Peak of Tianyou; and visit Tiger Roaring Rock, a huge cave through which wind blows, echoing a tiger roar among the mountains.

4-Day Zhangjiajie Avatar CNY Tour



Image courtesy of Joy Travel

Zhangjiajie National Forest Park has been described as “a miniature fairyland,” “a maze of nature” and “an enlarged ancient Chinese pottery painting.” The area features quartzite-sandstone formations found nowhere else in the world, with some 243 peaks and more than 3,000 pinnacles and spires dominating the scenery in this UNESCO-protected park, which provided the inspiration for the film Avatar. If caught in the right light, or when the early-morning mountain mist rolls in around them, the effect is otherworldly. This trip also take in the world’s highest and longest glass-bottomed bridge and the thrilling cliff path skywalk with 999 steps to Tianmen Cave, aka Heaven's Door.

Escape to Jing Ting, a Zhujiajiao Ancient Town Retreat

Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

An upscale homestay-style bed and breakfast, Jing Ting is situated an hour outside of Shanghai in nearby water town Zhujiajiao. The restored historical building is a walkable distance from the thousand-year-old village’s attractions, like Fangsheng Bridge and Kezhi Garden, yet is secluded enough that guests can enjoy a getaway from busy city life. The more than 800-square-meter structure is designed in a courtyard pattern, with prevalent wood, brickwork and traditional carvings throughout.

