Licking the Bowl Clean: Tasty Thai Curry in Dadonghai

By Vanessa Jencks, December 17, 2021

If you happen to remember my accidental review of old Dolphin and introducing Thai women of Sanya, then you'll know that they recommended a place in Dadonghai. We ended up just going to Dolphin, but I filed this away in my mental notes of places to go.

So during my anniversary weekend with my husband, I got the chance to actually go and try this Thai food restaurant I’ve heard so much about.


Image via Dianping


Image via Dianping

Location

This tiny little Thai place is inside of a hotel’s shopping center lobby, and you'll have to meander to the back corner to find it. Everything else in the hotel seems dead, but when I saw the Thai place, there was a line of people outside waiting to get in. That’s always a good sign in China.

Decor

The decoration isn't exactly what I remembered of Thailand on my trips to Chang Mai, Bangkok and Phuket. Nonetheless, it is still beautiful and cute. Personally I think that it makes a great place to hang out with a friend or business partner. Of course my family enjoyed it and we know several friends who go here for date nights.


Image via Dianping


Image via Dianping

Dishes

We ordered the beef curry (RMB98), which we highly recommend. My husband said that he's tried the green coconut curry before but he didn't really like it all that much.

The beef curry was so good all four of us wanted to lick the sides of the bowls. I’m glad that I ordered two bowls of curry and small bowls of rice for each of us because one curry dish wouldn’t have been enough to split between us four. We had skipped lunch so perhaps we were extra hungry, but I’d lean toward more is more in this situation.

Funny story, I told my husband, "I think I could make this." I took a picture of the beef curry dish to show my Thai friends what I was talking about. He laughed at me, "How are they going to know based on that photo?" Well, that was a genuine fail, but at least I can prove to That's readers how we were scraping the curry to get every last bite.

WechatIMG75.jpeg
Image by Vanessa Jencks/ That's

We also tried the spring rolls (around RMB40), garlic bread (around RMB 20) and the sautéed vegetables (around RMB40).


Image via Dianping


Image via Dianping

None of that was astronomically amazing compared to anywhere else, but I still would say it was good enough for the price.

Overall my verdict is that you’ll want to go here if you haven’t already gotten the chance to try it out.

Thai Cuisine Store (Dadonghai Yintai Hotel Store)

Daily 11am-2pm, 5-9.30pm. First Floor of Yintai Hotel, Number 88 Haihua Road, Dadonghai Tourist Area. See listing.

[Cover Image via Dianping]

Thai cuisine

