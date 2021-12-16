Naughty and Nice Holiday Events in Sanya

Do you have an event to share or want to find out about events before they're posted here? Join our third Sanya events group by scanning the QR code below if you’re not already apart of our other event groups!

BEFORE CHRISTMAS



December 17: Costume Competition and Party



Dress up and be merry for a Hookah-styled Christmas costume party and competition.



Fri Dec 23; 11pm-5am. Free entry. Hookah Bar.



December 18: Yazhou Bay Cultural Festival



Yazhou Bay is hosting a cultural workshop and fair for all of the talents who are working on the vision to make Hainan an international, first-rate Free Trade Port. It will include traditional Chinese cultural workshops, Li ethnic cultural showcases and performances, English handcrafting and creative painting, local food buffet, gifts and a lot more! Free shuttles rides will be arranged from Sanya for those who RSVP. Join the events group for a link to the event.



Sat Dec 18, all day; 5.30pm-late. Scan the QR code above. Yazhou Bay.



December 20-31: Christmas Menu



Enjoy one of the best of Hainan's cuisine at Adrian Quetglas (see our review here).



Mon-Fri Dec 20-31; RMB738 for 2 people. Adrian Quetglas.

December 20: Darts Competition



Win booze and a boost of pride with a game of darts at Dolphin.



Mon Dec 20, contact Dolphin for starting time; RMB50 entry fee. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.



December 19: Chill Day



Chill on Sundays with DJ Marco.



Sun Dec 19, time unknown. Free entry. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

December 23: Stand-Up Comedy



Support the arts with a clap or laugh at this free comedy show.



Thurs Dec 23; 7pm-late. Free entry. FreeGen.



CHRISTMAS WEEKEND



December 24-26: Winter Break Sanya



Three events and three venues for a special, sunny Christmas.



Fri-Sun Dec 24-26, 5pm-late. Solar & Solicious.



December 26: Mardi Gras Yacht Party



Sip on a sunset as you bougie out the night with Friends of Sanya.



Sun Dec 26, 3-7pm; RMB450-550. Luhuitou Public Pier.



December 24 & 25: Christmas Set Menu



Save some cash but enjoy an authentic, hot meal with a set Christmas dinner at Dolphin.



Fri & Sat, Dec 24 & 25. RMB159 per person. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.



December 25: Christmas Buffet at the Pullman



Enjoy a fantastic buffet at Pullman, a chain of hotels well known to show off their culinary delights.



Sat Dec 25; 5.30-9.30pm. RMB 298 on Dianping. Pullman Yalong Bay Hotel.



December 26: Christmas Services & Celebrations







Join SICF for a memorable service and celebration followed by a hearty and happy banquet.



Sun Dec 26, 2.30-6pm. Free. Bihai Registered Church.



NEW YEAR'S EVE



December 31 - January 1: I Music Festival 2022

Fri & Sat, Dec 31-Jan 1; RMB366-668. Purchase tickets through the QR Code. Yasha Games Venue in Sanya Tianjiao Area.



December 31 - January 1: I Music Festival 2022



Fri & Sat Dec 31 & Jan 1; RMB399. Scan the QR code to purchase tickets. Haitang Bay Square.



