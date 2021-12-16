  1. home
  2. Articles

Naughty and Nice Holiday Events in Sanya

By Vanessa Jencks, December 16, 2021

0 0

Do you have an event to share or want to find out about events before they're posted here? Join our third Sanya events group by scanning the QR code below if you’re not already apart of our other event groups!

WechatIMG54.jpeg

To get the location pins for any of the events or places to go, find this article on WeChat by following That’s Sanya.

BEFORE CHRISTMAS

December 17: Costume Competition and Party

Dress up and be merry for a Hookah-styled Christmas costume party and competition.

Fri Dec 23; 11pm-5am. Free entry. Hookah Bar.

December 18: Yazhou Bay Cultural Festival

Yazhou Bay is hosting a cultural workshop and fair for all of the talents who are working on the vision to make Hainan an international, first-rate Free Trade Port. It will include traditional Chinese cultural workshops, Li ethnic cultural showcases and performances, English handcrafting and creative painting, local food buffet, gifts and a lot more! Free shuttles rides will be arranged from Sanya for those who RSVP. Join the events group for a link to the event.

Sat Dec 18, all day; 5.30pm-late. Scan the QR code above. Yazhou Bay.

December 20-31: Christmas Menu

202112/christmas.jpg

Enjoy one of the best of Hainan's cuisine at Adrian Quetglas (see our review here).

Mon-Fri Dec 20-31; RMB738 for 2 people. Adrian Quetglas.

December 20: Darts Competition

Win booze and a boost of pride with a game of darts at Dolphin.

Mon Dec 20, contact Dolphin for starting time; RMB50 entry fee. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

December 19: Chill Day

Chill on Sundays with DJ Marco.  

Sun Dec 19, time unknown. Free entry. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

December 23: Stand-Up Comedy

Support the arts with a clap or laugh at this free comedy show.

Thurs Dec 23; 7pm-late. Free entry. FreeGen.

CHRISTMAS WEEKEND

December 24-26: Winter Break Sanya

202112/WechatIMG55.jpeg

Three events and three venues for a special, sunny Christmas.

Fri-Sun Dec 24-26, 5pm-late. Solar & Solicious.

December 26: Mardi Gras Yacht Party

Sip on a sunset as you bougie out the night with Friends of Sanya.

Sun Dec 26, 3-7pm; RMB450-550. Luhuitou Public Pier.

December 24 & 25: Christmas Set Menu

Save some cash but enjoy an authentic, hot meal with a set Christmas dinner at Dolphin.

Fri & Sat, Dec 24 & 25. RMB159 per person. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

December 25: Christmas Buffet at the Pullman

202112/WechatIMG512.jpegImage via Dianping

Enjoy a fantastic buffet at Pullman, a chain of hotels well known to show off their culinary delights.

Sat Dec 25; 5.30-9.30pm. RMB 298 on Dianping. Pullman Yalong Bay Hotel.

December 26: Christmas Services & Celebrations


Join SICF for a memorable service and celebration followed by a hearty and happy banquet.

Sun Dec 26, 2.30-6pm. Free. Bihai Registered Church.

NEW YEAR'S EVE

December 31 - January 1: I Music Festival 2022

Fri & Sat, Dec 31-Jan 1; RMB366-668. Purchase tickets through the QR Code. Yasha Games Venue in Sanya Tianjiao Area.

December 31 - January 1: I Music Festival 2022

Fri & Sat Dec 31 & Jan 1; RMB399. Scan the QR code to purchase tickets. Haitang Bay Square.

Would you like to promote your business, organization or product? Contact Vanessa Jencks via email at vanessajencks@thatsmags.com.

READ MORE: 50 Fun Things You Can Do In Sanya on Holiday

[Cover image courtesy of Pexels]

Follow That’s Sanya 

Stay up to date on all things Sanya. Find us on FacebookInstagram and WeChat (Search for SanyaPlus) or scan the QR code below. Click ‘follow’ to get daily info about Sanya – from hotels and holiday options, beaches to mountains, restaurants to nightlife, fitness to spas – as well as talking to the diverse people who make Sanya the destination it is.

WeChat-QR.jpg




more news

Top 10 Haikou Events: African Drum Workshop & Fluorescent Clowns

Top 10 Haikou Events: African Drum Workshop & Fluorescent Clowns

Have fun in Haikou this week!

10 Awesome Events in Haikou: Dramas, Painting, Contests and More

10 Awesome Events in Haikou: Dramas, Painting, Contests and More

Plenty of fun in Haikou coming up.

10 Awesome Events in Haikou: Stargazing, Fabric Frogs & More

10 Awesome Events in Haikou: Stargazing, Fabric Frogs & More

Fabric workshops, stargazing and more.

Top 10 Events in Haikou This Week: Blues, Feeding Deer & More

Don't stay bored in Haikou this week.

34 Upcoming Haikou Events: Magic, Markets & More

Haikou is bustling with many events this season.

14 Chill Sanya Events for a Cool Weekend

Chill out this weekend before the work week starts back up again.

36 Halloween Events in Haikou

Boo around town to find your treats and tricks.

27 Sanya Halloween Events & More

Get out and have some spooky fun!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Engineer Claims He's Found Missing Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370

This Day in History: Massive Haiyuan Earthquake Devastates Gansu

Supplying the World: South China's Cargo Boom

Is Ctrip CEO Right About China’s Border Opening in Half a Year?

Starbucks Closes Stores For Using Expired Ingredients

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Naughty and Nice Holiday Events in Sanya

Naughty and Nice Holiday Events in Sanya

Santa Read Your Letters: PLAYMOBIL is Coming to China!

Santa Read Your Letters: PLAYMOBIL is Coming to China!

8 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Guangzhou

8 Awesome Things to Do This Week in Guangzhou

This Day in History: Massive Haiyuan Earthquake Devastates Gansu

This Day in History: Massive Haiyuan Earthquake Devastates Gansu

Li Xia Becomes WWE's First Chinese Wrestler

Li Xia Becomes WWE's First Chinese Wrestler

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives