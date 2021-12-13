  1. home
  2. Articles

Evergrande Debt Crisis Deepens

By Lars James Hamer, December 13, 2021

0 0

On November 6 China’s Evergrande Group missed a debt payment deadline of USD82.5 million, pushing the company to the brink of default. The payment was on an estimated USD19 billion of international bonds. 

Since the revelations of the company’s debt crisis, Evergrande has been branded China’s “most indebted company,” and is now at risk of becoming the country’s biggest ever defaulter.

Last week, the provincial government of Guangdong stepped in to help manage the fallout.

 The support from the local government and awareness from both policy makers and the market is said to alleviate any consequences that may arise should the company default.

Evergrande is one of China’s top property developers, with more than 1,300 real estate projects across China.

The company was founded in Guangzhou in 1996, and in 2011 bought the rights to Guangzhou Football Club, renaming them Guangzhou Evergrande Football Club.

In 2021, regulations in the Chinese Super League meant that clubs could no longer have branded names, and they became Guangzhou FC.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Guangzhou Evergrande Evergrande Debt

more news

You Now Need to Quarantine for 21 Days in Guangzhou

You Now Need to Quarantine for 21 Days in Guangzhou

The new quarantine rules will last until October 20 – one week after the 130th Canton Fair kicks off.

Cat Killer on the Prowl in Downtown Guangzhou

Cat Killer on the Prowl in Downtown Guangzhou

The cats died after eating from tins of tuna that were laced with poison.

COVID-19 Vaccine Required to Enter Some Areas in Guangzhou?

COVID-19 Vaccine Required to Enter Some Areas in Guangzhou?

The woman, a local resident who filmed the interaction, was told that she could not enter the area multiple times..

Flooding in Guangzhou Partially Closes Metro

Guangzhou Metro's official Weibo claimed that at its highest point the water level in the station was two meters deep.

Guangzhou to Build Makeshift Quarantine Center for Intl Arrivals

The facility is currently under construction and will be ready by September 2021.

0 New Local COVID-19 Cases For 2nd Time This Week in Guangzhou

On Friday morning, the Guangzhou municipal health commission reported no new local cases.

4 New Locally Transmitted Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Reported in Guangzhou

All cases were recorded in Guangzhou’s Liwan district, which has largely been cordoned off since the case cluster in late May. The patients all reside in He Yuan Community.

Man in Guangzhou Refuses COVID Test, Attacks Police with a Fork

The man refused to open his hotel door for more than one hour.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

On This Day: Japanese Take Shanghai International Settlement

Engineer Claims He's Found Missing Malaysian Airlines Flight MH370

Supplying the World: South China's Cargo Boom

Leading COVID-19 Expert Says When China's Borders Can Reopen

The Secret to Cooking Fish: 3 Simple & Tasty Recipes

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

CP Edition: Creating a Travel Lovers Community Across China

CP Edition: Creating a Travel Lovers Community Across China

COVID-19 Omicron Variant Detected on Chinese Mainland

COVID-19 Omicron Variant Detected on Chinese Mainland

Two Starbucks Stores Close After Allegedly Selling Expired Food and Drink

Two Starbucks Stores Close After Allegedly Selling Expired Food and Drink

2.6 Billion Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered in China

2.6 Billion Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Administered in China

Is Ctrip CEO Right About China’s Border Opening in Half a Year?

Is Ctrip CEO Right About China’s Border Opening in Half a Year?

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives