Shanghai Hotel News Roundup: November 2021

Shanghai Tavern Launches Chess Afternoon Tea



Shanghai Tavern at The Shanghai EDITION and Baileys Irish Cream have jointly launched an interactive afternoon tea inspired by chess that combines gourmet food, games and popular colors. Mixing both savory and desserts, and mini bottles of Baileys Irish Cream, we could see ourselves become Grand Masters of this version in no time!

W Shanghai Keeps the Summer Heat with The Electric Carnival



Last month, an Electric Carnival was staged at the poolside bar of W Shanghai – The Bund. From the afternoon until the wee hours of the morning, the enthusiasm created by the Latin American style continued to ignite the night through exotic food, drinks and live performances. The warmth of summer undulated throughout the entire weekend. After the revealing of a giant piñata, it exploded, creating a shower of colors to match the bright decorations and to celebrate this joyous event. With decorations abounding and a dynamic beat, an air of passionate energy enveloped the entire space.

Il Ristorante – Niko Romito at Bulgari Hotel Shanghai Presents Italian Delights

With autumn in full swing, it is a fabulous time for an exciting journey of palates. The Bulgari Hotel Shanghai's one-Michelin-starred Il Ristorante - Niko Romito Italian restaurant presents new autumn menu that offers culinary delights reflecting the Italian lifestyle, delicacies full of color, flavor and aroma with seasonal ingredients. The combination of ingredients are selected to bring out the freshness of nature and the health benefits within them, with each dish reflecting Italian seasonal traditions; creative interpretations of the Italian lifestyle, enabling guests to enjoy a new experience for sophisticated palates.

Wanda Reign on the Bund ‘Ode to Joy’ Art Afternoon Tea



Wanda Reign on the Bund has launched its art afternoon tea with painter Huang Laiduo, under the theme of Ode to Joy. Set in the lobby lounge on the first floor, the afternoon tea showcases the artist’s passion for colorful ingredients and flavors along with his innovative ideas.

At the launch ceremony, Huang shared his personal stories behind the paintings and appreciated the hotel’s intension to engage its guests in art activities. His latest oil painting 'Ode to Joy' (2021) is inspired by the symbolic meaning of pomegranate in China, which is sanctity, abundance and faithfulness. It combines contemporary performance, decoration and abstraction.

Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai, Hosts 7th 'Climb for Hope' Vertical Charity Run

Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai, offered guests the ideal place to take in the city views, turning the hotel into a venue for a unique charity event in the form of a vertical charity run. The 7th Climb for Hope Vertical Charity Run saw 300 runners gather at the event centre on level five and conquer the 1,557 steps to reach the finishing line at the 60th floor, the fastest record being set at 10 minutes and 16 seconds.

The annual event continues Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai's corporate social responsibility tradition, and this time donations from the participation fees amounted to a total of RMB119,400 and was presented to the Shanghai Children’s Medical Centre to help underprivileged children. In the past seven years, Jing An Shangri-La, Shanghai has successfully donated RMB665,488 in total through the Climb for Hope Vertical Charity Run.

Trip.com Group Deepens Partnership with Rosewood Hotel Group and Tongpai Hotels

Rezen Group, a subsidiary of Trip.com Group, New World Hotels & Resorts, a subsidiary of Rosewood Hotel Group, and Tongpai Hotels of Chow Tai Fook Enterprises, have deepened their cooperation by establishing a joint venture to operate hotels on the Chinese mainland, and expand technological development of the hotel industry. The new joint venture will see all parties collaborate on the development and operation of Tongpai Hotels and the newly opened New World Hotel on the Chinese mainland, delivering on the group’s commitment to improve customer experience and accelerate brand development.



