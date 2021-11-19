10 Awesome Events in Haikou: Stargazing, Fabric Frogs & More

Do you have an event to share or want to find out about events before they're posted here?

November 19: Stargazing Activity



Learn about stamp culture, have a professional telescope observation experience, and learn about plant science in Century Park.



Fri Nov 19, until 9pm; Free. WeChat ID wuzi1017 to register and for more information. South tower of Century Bridge.



November 20: Fabric Frogs Making Workshop



National designer Liang Yuncheng will teach how to make ‘fabric frogs,’ which are a kind of hook and loop button. Tea and refreshments will be included.



Sat Nov 20, 3-5pm; RMB100 per person. Scan the QR code to purchase. Jin and Yunhai Tea Space.

November 20: Peppa Pig’s Perfect Rainy Day

Performed in Chinese.



Sat Nov 20, 3pm & 7.30pm show times; RMB50-480. Haikou Bay Performing Arts Center.

November 20: DIY Flower Arrangement



Sat Nov 20, 4-5.15pm; Prices vary. Scan the QR code above to RSVP. Rooted Design.

November 21: Abstract Oil Painting Science - My Starry Sky



The activity includes the painting materials, tea and guidance from a teacher.



Sun Nov 21, 3-5pm; RMB68 per person. Scan the QR Code to add customer service and purchase. No Word Education East Gate in Haikou Baishamen Park.

November 21: Urban Sketchers



Haikou Urban Sketchers meet most Sundays at a different location across the city to socialize, drink tea, and draw the beautiful city we live in. This weekend they'll be going to Baoan Jiangnan City.



Every Sun, 9-11.30am. Free. Contact WeChat ID: baowow5. Baoan Jiangnan City.

November 24: Through the Rainforest Nationwide Premier

Through the Rainforest is a film about Hainan education poverty alleviation.

Wed Nov 24; Prices Vary. At most major movie theaters.



November 27: Surfing in Hainan



Enjoy high class fusion food and get upclose and personal with the coach of China's national surfing team. Read more about the event here.





Sat Nov 27, 3.30pm; RMB150. Scan the code above to purchase tickets. Poly Coast.

Until November 28: Grocery DIY Schedule



Sun & Sat Until Nov 28, 2-5pm; RMB120-140. RSVP by joining the group. The Grocery.





Until December 8: Shanghai Wool and Sweater Clothing Fair



Get goods to resell or stock up on your own leather, textile and wool goods from over 100 manufacturers.



Daily until Dec 8, 9am-6pm; Free. Haikou Stadium.

