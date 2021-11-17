  1. home
  2. Articles

Don’t Miss National Surf Coach and APuff Delights at In Hainan Talk

By Sponsored, November 17, 2021

0 0

Moving from Fullsingtown to Poly Coast on account of the original venue being unable to provide weekend availability in November, the second in Hainan #1 Translation’s series of monthly bilingual culture salons ‘In Hainan Talk’ is also switching things up from intangible cultural heritage to sports.

“With so many unique and unusual heritage items like Junpo Festival or Li Brocade, we’re obviously going to continue with the heritage aspect of Hainan’s culture,” company owner Marian Rosenberg explained. “But as part of the experience of figuring out what I’m doing with organizing events, I thought it would make sense to try a broad range of different cultural items ranging from law to food.”


Image courtesy of A Puff


Image courtesy of A Puff

Speaking of food, the most enticing part about In Hainan Talk is not the speakers. Catering will be provided by the Hainanese French fusion neo-bistro APuff, (a translation of Freeter’s review can be found here), and yet Rosenberg is managing to sell tickets at only RMB150 per person.

WechatIMG34.jpeg

In addition to a 6-item taster menu from APuff, this month’s event also features ‘creative Hainan cocktails’ by notable drinker Jake Sanders of Southern Star Creative Consulting, a Coconut Milk Horchata from Liz and Daniel at Rooted Design and Georgian wine.


Image courtesy of Jake Sanders


Image courtesy of A Puff

Rosenberg tells us that her events were sort of a lucky accident that arose from a combination of boredom on her part and attending an August event with a keynote speaker whose résumé appeared to not so much be embroidered as ‘created out of whole cloth.’

“I sat there listening to this man stammering in something that vaguely resembled English and thought, ‘I bet I can do better than this.’ Although I’ve never organized anything more difficult than an American Town Hall Meeting when the Guangzhou consulate is visiting, I have worked at events with tens of thousands of attendees. Also, after many years in Haikou, it turns out that I know a lot of people who were willing to lend a hand in making this a reality.”


Image courtesy of Feng Hai

The keynote speaker for the first event, on October 23, was master puppeteer Feng Hai from the Sanjiang Doll Opera Troupe. With the help of interpreter Cathy Wille, he told the audience the history of Wenchang's Doll Opera and even gave a couple of lessons in how to use the three puppets, which he brought with him.


Image courtesy of Sarah Longhurst


Image courtesy of Marian Rosenberg

“The talk was supposed to be edited and put up on YouTube but I trusted my venue when they said they were capable of providing video recording. As a result, I've only got sound on the first 47 minutes,” Rosenberg added.

This month’s keynote speaker is Coach Ma Fulai of the Chinese National Surfing Team.


Image courtesy of Ma Fulai


Image courtesy of Ma Fulai

Tickets went on sale yesterday via Freeter and can be purchased via the QR code below. As of now 20 of the 65 tickets available are already sold, so make sure to buy one before they sell out.

WechatIMG50.jpeg

In Hainan Talk: Surfing in Hainan
Sat Nov 27, 3.30pm; RMB150. Scan the code above to purchase tickets. Poly Coast.

[Cover image courtesy of Ma Fulai]

Follow That’s Sanya 

Stay up to date on all things Sanya. Find us on FacebookInstagram and WeChat (Search for SanyaPlus) or scan the QR code below. Click ‘follow’ to get daily info about Sanya – from hotels and holiday options, beaches to mountains, restaurants to nightlife, fitness to spas – as well as talking to the diverse people who make Sanya the destination it is.

WeChat-QR.jpg

more news

23 Sanya Events: Surf & Skate Camp, International Market Fair & More

23 Sanya Events: Surf & Skate Camp, International Market Fair & More

Get out of the normal beat of life with these cool events in Sanya.

New Dolphin Location Brings and End to an Era in Sanya

New Dolphin Location Brings and End to an Era in Sanya

If you’ve ever had a conversation about where is a must-see, must-do or must-eat for Sanya, no doubt you’ve heard of Dolphin.

Top 10 Events in Haikou This Week: Blues, Feeding Deer & More

Top 10 Events in Haikou This Week: Blues, Feeding Deer & More

Don't stay bored in Haikou this week.

Top 10 Things To Do In Sanya This Weekend: Hot Air Balloons & More

Though we don't get changing leaves, we too can enjoy the chilly air and fun of fall.

PHOTOS: 10 of Our Favorite Areas to Run in Sanya

Pick one of these places to get the best run.

Haikou Coffee Talks: A Fresh Cup at Top Taste 一品味美食园

This more upscale version of a laobacha offers fresher coffee and better dimsum.

34 Upcoming Haikou Events: Magic, Markets & More

Haikou is bustling with many events this season.

14 Chill Sanya Events for a Cool Weekend

Chill out this weekend before the work week starts back up again.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: When Albert Einstein Came to Shanghai

This Day in History: Shanghai's Trams and Trolley Systems

This Day in History: The Birth of Sun Yat-sen, Father of Modern China

With WeChat Money Frozen, Exasperated Expats Light Up Groups

Here’s How to Fix That Big WeChat Pay Issue

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

WeChat Pay Seems To Be Unfrozen (For Now)

WeChat Pay Seems To Be Unfrozen (For Now)

New Dolphin Location Brings and End to an Era in Sanya

New Dolphin Location Brings and End to an Era in Sanya

Don’t Miss National Surf Coach and APuff Delights at In Hainan Talk

Don’t Miss National Surf Coach and APuff Delights at In Hainan Talk

Here’s How to Fix That Big WeChat Pay Issue

Here’s How to Fix That Big WeChat Pay Issue

With WeChat Money Frozen, Exasperated Expats Light Up Groups

With WeChat Money Frozen, Exasperated Expats Light Up Groups

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives