Education Webinar: A Strong Reader is a Strong Thinker

By Sponsored, November 15, 2021

Reading is a complex process and requires students to use their brains in all kinds of ways. One part of reading is identifying the characters on a page, but there is so much more to reading than that.

The most powerful readers are ones that are able to grow ideas, learn information and make meaning from texts, stories, information and books. In other words, strong readers are strong thinkers!

In this webinar, Rebecca Bellingham will share the comprehension skills every child needs to become a powerful reader, and how parents can cultivate a reading habit in their child.

