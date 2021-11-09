Double 11 Hotel Flash Sales: The Snowy North or Sunny South?

If you're looking for a winter getaway, then you want to check out these Double 11 deals. Members of ALL – Accor Live Limitless – can enjoy up to 50% off on suites with complimentary breakfast, and a 30% discount for other room types. On top of this, Accor Plus members can enjoy an additional 10% discount.

Now all that is left is to decide whether you'd like to visit the Snowy North for some skiing in the winter wonderland of Changbaishan, or the Sunny South and soak up the sun poolside or on the beaches of Sanya.



Here's A Song of Ice and Fire to help you decide...

The Snowy North

Swissôtel Resort, Changbaishan

Located at the foot of stunning Changbai Mountain, Swissôtel Resort Changbaishan frames panoramic views of the mountains and surrounding forest. Go from the slopes to the sublime with inviting rooms, wooden villas, meeting spaces and dining that combine style with Swiss vitality. While you may feel a million miles from anywhere, you’re just a short walk from Luneng Resort Business Street, a 20-minute drive to the West Slope Scenic Area of Changbaishan Distribution Center, and a 25-minute drive to Changbaishan Airport.

Pullman Changbaishan Resort

Pullman Changbaishan Resort is located at the foot of Tianchi in Changbai Mountain, only 5 minutes’ drive from the nearest ski resort. The hotel's 300 rooms each boast a Kohler’s bathtub and outdoor landscape balcony. Four restaurants offer the highest quality food and beverage, with the Yuehua Chinese Restaurant authentic Northeast Cuisine highly recommended for local flavors. The single-building fitness center has an indoor heated swimming pool, sauna room, fitness center, billiard room and more, while the kids club will keep the children busy and happy.

The View Changbai Mountain – MGallery

If you're looking for boutique luxury in the Changbai Mountain area, then The View Changbai Mountain – MGallery is the place for you. All the rooms overlook Changbaishan, while the hotel’s design was inspired by the aspects of purity, harmony and eternity representing the mountain; natural elements are reflected in natural materials such as the thoughtful use of pine and birch. Rooms all feature a private balcony for serenity, while guests can relax in the outdoor infinity pool and Jacuzzi while enjoying the scenery.

Getting to Changbaishan

Direct flights to Changbaishan are available from cities across China, including Shanghai, Beijing, Qingdao, Jinan and Tianjin, with the three hotels above within 15 minutes to half an hour of the airport.

The Sunny South

Raffles Hainan



Raffles Hainan is designed to elicit the feeling of Southeast Asian luxury. Mixing Balinese and Hainan ethnic architecture, the property has direct access to the white sand beaches and pristine waters of Clearwater Bay, and boasts expansive landscaped gardens and a large outdoor swimming pool.

If quality family time is what you’re after, you can consider the private pool villas, while the Raffles Rascals Kids Club can entertain the little ones with arts & crafts, cooking classes, magic lessons and petite yoga.

Raffles has thought about adult fun as well as kids’. A beach volleyball game can be followed by a cocktail-making class, and for those who’d rather wind down, the wellness programs include yoga or holistic Pilates as well as a Hainanese spa with rejuvenating treatment options and a Spa Lounge serving nutritious spa cuisine and a tea ceremony. Golfers will be happy to hear about the two championship golf courses adjacent to the property.

And of course, no one will go hungry. With seven restaurant and bar choices from Italian cuisine to fresh seafood under the stars, to classic Cantonese and Hainan specialties, everyone will find what they are craving.

Fairmont Sanya

Newly opened in July under Fairmont management, water is a feature at Fairmont Sanya. The jade pool has multiple connecting areas where swimmers can enjoy some exercise, while kids can play with complimentary flamingo and unicorn floaties in a super fun kid’s pool with water features and a play structure.

An all new Kids’ Club is perfect for guests aged 5-13, while there are also guest rooms designed specifically for families. The hotel’s Yun River snakes around the whole property and is part of the excitement; guests can tour the property on a dragon boat steered by staff or grab a paddle boat to explore on their own. The hotel also offers family and kids’ kayaking classes.



Beyond the Yun River, a large grassy lawn leads down to the beach at Haitang Bay. With calm waters and clean sand, families can enjoy shell hunting and long walks along the beach. In the evenings, local fisherman pull in their haul and the community comes to bargain for fresh fish – a sight to behold.

Sofitel Sanya

Reminiscent of the South of France’s Riviera, Sofitel Sanya Leeman Resort welcomes you in enjoy the best of Haitang Bay, a shore labeled national coast of Sanya. The resort boasts 477 stylish rooms and suites, including the highlight top floor Sky Signature Suite. Enjoy authentic gastronomy in one of hotel’s three restaurants and three bars.

Indulge yourself into a spa treatment with L’Occitane, have a magnifique sky tour by helicopter, or explore the fun-filled activities on offer, including themed outdoor swimming pools, go karting, archery, kid’s club with kid’s pool, tennis court, Le Bakery as well as KTV private rooms.

