10 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

5-Day Xishuangbanna Tropical Rainforest Tour



China’s only tropical rainforest nature reserve, as designated by the United Nations Biodiversity Conservation Circle, an incredible one-sixth of all the plant species and a quarter of the animal species for the whole country can be found here. Highlights of this trip include Xishuangbanna Tropical Botanical Garden (China’s largest and most important), Wild Elephant Valley, exploration of the Dai culture and more.

3-Day Classic Christmas at Harbin Ice Festival





Why not spend Christmas in a winter wonderland? One of the four largest ice festivals in the world, Harbin’s iteration is a must-see for the sheer spectacle of its giant lit-up ice sculptures, but this trip also takes in Russian-styled Volga Manor, the big cats of the Siberian Tiger Park, old Western-style buildings on Central Street and more.



Yoga and Mindfulness Retreat



This November, December and January, Yoga for Life Studio is heading back to both Chongming Island and their beloved Anji Mountains for a series of yoga and mindfulness retreats. They will be staying at lovely secluded sites from which to enjoy peaceful island life and stunning mountain landscapes, as well as some healthy living for both body and brain.

5-Day Scenic Guilin Tour



Explore the stunning natural scenery of Guilin, with its world-famous mountain formations, rivers, Karst rock caves and stone carvings. Take in ancient villages, cruise down the crystal clear water of the Li River flanked by peaks and paddy fields, cycle ‘10 Mile Gallery Road’ – so called because it is so picturesque – and visit the Longsheng Rice Terraces. These are just some of the highlights of this unforgettable five-day journey.

8-Day Tibet Lhasa to Everest Base Camp





One should never miss the opportunity to visit Tibet as the culture and stunning landscape will leave you with unforgettable memories. This eight-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Qomolangma (known in the West as Mount Everest) takes in the highlight attractions on the roof of the world. You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier, plus take in a far-reaching view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

3-Day Amazing Mount Wuyi Tour





This trip to Mount Wuyi, or Wuyishan, takes in Wuyishan National Holiday Resort, Wuyishan Scenic Area and Wuyishan National Nature Reserve. Enjoy sightseeing, mountain climbing and floating down the beautiful waters. Explore the Water Curtain Cave, with its small old shrine hidden behind; raft down the famous Nine Bend Stream; climb the Heavenly Peak of Tianyou; and visit Tiger Roaring Rock, a huge cave through which wind blows, echoing a tiger roar among the mountains.

3-Day Luxury Skiing & Rime Island





Enjoy thrilling skiing at one of the finest ski resorts in the country, Vanke Songhua Lake Resort, three-time winner of China’s Best Ski Resort at the World Ski Awards. Situated on Rime Island, a small island on the Songhua River, the region is described as one of China’s Top Four Natural Wonders, along with the natural landscapes in Guilin, the stone forest in Yunnan and Three Gorges of the Yangtze River. This is a fairytale world, where weeping willows along the river bank are covered with frost and glittering ice.

Hike Meiwu Ancient Road Shaoxing Trail



The Meiwu Ancient Road of picturesque plum blossoms and green bamboos is a true natural paradise. Through mountains and ridges, this scenic road in Zhejiang province also boasts beautiful clear streams and the blue waters of Chenghu Lake, formed by mountain springs and streams and inhabited by migratory birds. As the weather cools, the metasequoias, or dawn redwoods, and pond cedars change color, offering scenic autumn and winter landscapes.

4-Day Guizhou Karst Landscape and Waterfall Tour



Discover this mountainous province hidden in a corner of Southwest China that remains secreted away from the travel trail. In this legendary land, you will meet the Miao people and their brilliant and colorful culture, enjoy a full day exploring Huangguoshu, China’s largest and arguably most beautiful waterfall and walk in the Karst stone forest.

Escape to Jing Ting, a Zhujiajiao Ancient Town Retreat

An upscale homestay-style bed and breakfast, Jing Ting is situated an hour outside of Shanghai in nearby water town Zhujiajiao. The restored historical building is a walkable distance from the thousand-year-old village’s attractions, like Fangsheng Bridge and Kezhi Garden, yet is secluded enough that guests can enjoy a getaway from busy city life. The more than 800-square-meter structure is designed in a courtyard pattern, with prevalent wood, brickwork and traditional carvings throughout.

