COVID-19: Train Tickets to Beijing From These Places Unavailable

Train tickets to Beijing from a total of 23 areas and 123 stations are temporarily unavailable for purchase. The announcement was made on November 3 during the 255th press conference by the Beijing Information Office on the prevention and control of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Those who already purchased tickets from places affected can apply for a refund free of charge.

Some of the affected areas are listed below.

Shangrao

The city in southern Jiangxi province reported a number of cases on November 3. The guest who visited Shanghai Disneyland causing the attraction to shut down for two days had traveled from Shangrao and tested positive in Hangzhou.

Tianshui

The city has reported 37 of the 129 cases of the current outbreak in Gansu province.

Heihe

The Russian border city has reported 184 of the 189 cases of the current outbreak in Heilongjiang province.

Zhangye

As another city affected by the outbreak in Gansu province, the city has reported 15 of the 129 cases in the province.

Alxa League

The prefecture-level subdivision in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region has been affected by the region’s wider outbreak of COVID-19.

Ili Kazakh autonomous prefecture

The area located in the northwest of Xinjiang Uyghur autonomous region experienced an outbreak of COVID-19 in early October.

There was also a reminder at the press conference that anyone entering Beijing must have a green Beijing Health Kit. Those whose Health Kits are yellow or red cannot enter Beijing.

Travelers should not leave and or (re-) enter Beijing, unless absolutely necessary.

During the most recent outbreak of COVID-19, Beijing has reported a total of 39 cases, 17 of which reside in the Hongfuyuan residential community in Changping district.

As of press time, the city has one high-risk area (the aforementioned Hongfuyuan residential community) and two mid-risk areas also located in Changping district.

