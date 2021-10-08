  1. home
15 Fresh Events from Haikou to Sanya: Swaps, Breakletics & More

By Vanessa Jencks, October 8, 2021

Stay dry this week but stock up on fun.

October 24: The Super Sanya Stuff Swap

super-sanya-stuff-swap.jpgBring your stuff to sell, swap, barter or give away. There are 20 tables available for sellers but no limit on buyers coming to browse stuff. Sign up soon and early to reserve your bartering spot.

Sun Oct 24, 2-5pm. Free. Sanya. SHouse.

October 8: E-Bike Registration Re-Opens

WechatIMG21.jpegAfter over 2 years of being unable to get new license plates for e-bikes, the Traffic Police have finally come out with a new set of standards. Even with online registration, expect the first week to be a bit crazy.

Starts Fri Oct 8, 9am. Haikou. Longhua Traffic Management Service Station, Meilan, Qiongshan, Xiuying.

October 9: Africa Passion Party

WechatIMG8.jpeg

Celebrate absolutely beautiful people with rich culture at this night meant to shout out to 54 countries in the world.

Sat Oct 9, 5pm-2am; Free entry. Sanya. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

October 11: Happy Hour Art Workshop

Mon Oct 11, 7pm. Sanya. Contact Jewels Skye for price and location.

October 12 & 14: BreakleticsWechatIMG34.jpg

Try this mix of breakdancing and athletics for a spin on your typical workout.

Tues & Thurs Oct 12 & 14, 6pm. RMB50. WeChat ID: lizkots. Sanya. Mojo Fitness.

October 13-14: Pinnacle of Beethoven’s Oeuvre
WechatIMG26.jpeg
Wed & Thurs Oct 13 & 14, 8pm. Buy tickets here. Haikou. Hainan Song and Dance Theatre.

October 15: Tea Ceremony

Fri Oct 15, 3pm. Free. Sanya. Location in Dadonghai to be determined. WeChat ID: lizkots.

October 16: Oktoberfest for Paws

Show your love for pups and eat, eat, eat.

Sat Oct 16, 11.30am-1.30pm. RMB20. Haikou. Grocery.

October 15: Singles Oil Painting Salonart.jpgImage via Dianping

Find your soulmate, or at least have some fun painting with this Singles Oil Painting Salon (油画单身交友沙龙) hosted by Hainan Singles at the Haikou 798 Art School on October 15.

Fri Oct 15, 7.30pm. RMB138. Contact WeChat ID: Hainanyiban. Haikou 798 Art School. See listing.

Until October 15: Feng Guilan Oil Painting ExhibitionWechatIMG22.jpeg

Until Oct 15. Haikou. First Floor Exhibition Hall, Hainan Provincial Library.

October 16: That Physics ShowWechatIMG23.jpeg

Sat Oct 16, 10.30am, 3.30pm. RMB100-480. Haikou. Hainan Provincial Song and Dance Theater.

October 16: Jeff Chang 2021 Continuum 2.0 Tour

WechatIMG24.jpeg

Sat Oct 16, 7.30pm. Tickets range RMB480-1288. Haikou. Wuyuanhe Stadium.

Until November 28: Calligraphy and Scroll Painting Exhibition

WechatIMG26.jpegQing and Ming Dynasty Scroll Paintings from the permanent collection of Jiangsu Province’s Jianghai Museum.

Until Nov 28. Haikou. Exhibit Hall 1, Hainan Museum.

Sundays: Sanya International Fellowship

sanya-international-church.jpg
Image via Pexels

Join a group of English speakers for fellowship and to rejoice in life together.

Sun Sep 19 1-2.30pm; Free entry. WeChat ID: vanessajencks for more information. Bihai Registered Fellowship.

Sundays & Wednesdays: Sanya Football

soccer-flyer-2.jpgJoin other passionate footballers on Sundays and Wednesdays for a kick-around that’ll cover your cardio workout for the week.

Every Sun & Wed, 7.30pm; Price of field split among participants. WeChat ID: dizzyfreezy for more information. Sanya Iron Wolf Stadium.

