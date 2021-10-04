  1. home
  2. Articles

5 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

By Sponsored, October 4, 2021

0 0

6-Day Magic Guizhou Hiking with Hidden Tribes

2124802275.jpgImage courtesy of Joy Travel

Located in Southwest China, Guizhou boasts beautiful mountains and rivers, multiple minorities and unique ethnic customs, life and handicrafts. Immerse yourself in marvelous landscapes, visiting “the last cave tribe in China” and exploring the ancient Hanging Coffins and ancient cave burial culture. Enjoy the picturesque vista of Malinghe Canyon, be amazed at Huangguoshu Waterfall, China’s largest and arguably most beautiful waterfall, and wander through the Old Han village in Tianlong Tunpu to feel the ancient culture and customs that stretch back 600 years.

For More Information Click Here

Jing Ting Zhujiajiao Ancient Town Retreat

IMG_9808.jpgImage by Sophie Steiner/That's

An upscale homestay-style bed and breakfast, Jing Ting is situated an hour outside of Shanghai in nearby water town Zhujiajiao. The restored historical building is a walkable distance from the thousand-year-old village’s attractions, like Fangsheng Bridge and Kezhi Garden, yet is secluded enough that guests can enjoy a getaway from busy city life. The more than 800-square-meter structure is designed in a courtyard pattern, with prevalent wood, brickwork and traditional carvings throughout.

For More Information Click Here

3-Day Luxury Skiing & Rime Island

Skking-Rime-Island.jpg

Enjoy thrilling skiing at one of the finest ski resorts in the country, Vanke Songhua Lake Resort, three-time winner of China’s Best Ski Resort at the World Ski Awards. Situated on Rime Island, a small island on the Songhua River, the region is described as one of China’s Top Four Natural Wonders, along with the natural landscapes in Guilin, the stone forest in Yunnan and Three Gorges of the Yangtze River. This is a fairytale world, where weeping willows along the river bank are covered with frost and glittering ice.

For More Information Click Here

3-Day Detian Waterfall Adventure

1009409822.jpgImage courtesy of Joy Travel

This is a tour for people who are keen on nature, adventure, sightseeing and exceptional photo opportunities. Feel like a jungle explorer as you hike through the Tongling Grand Canyon with dramatic waterfalls, underground rivers, karst caves, hanging stalactites and thick virgin forests. The transnational Detian Waterfall will take your breath away, while you can relax in Mingshi Village with its stunning scenery and idyllic countryside life.

For More Information Click Here

8-Day Tibet Lhasa to Everest Base Camp

Tibet-Joy.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Travel

One should never miss the opportunity to visit Tibet; the culture and stunning landscape will leave you with unforgettable memories. This eight-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mt. Qomolangma (known in the West as Mt. Everest) takes in the highlight attractions on the roof of the world. You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier plus take a far view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

For More Information Click Here

Got a travel deal you would like to promote? Contact Christy via email at christycai@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

[Cover image courtesy of Joy Travel]

China Travel Deals china Travel Travel Guide

more news

Use This to Check if You Need a Test When You Travel in China

Use This to Check if You Need a Test When You Travel in China

Don't travel unprepared.

China Not Set to Ease International Travel Until Spring 2022?

China Not Set to Ease International Travel Until Spring 2022?

Restrictions could be eased by spring next year if vaccination targets within China are met.

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Buy Ultimate Travel Guide 'Explore China' Now

Unlock the mysteries of the most populous country on the planet, including historical sites, scenic nature spots, local delicacies to savor and more.

China-US Travel Could Return to Normal by August: CDC

Chinese experts and lawmakers believe that vaccine passports could facilitate the removal of mandatory quarantines for travelers.

China Doesn't Want You To Travel During Spring Festival

There are fears that travel during the holidays will exacerbate the latest wave of infections.

China Travel Trends in 2020

Welcome to our 2020 China Year in Review series.

China's Domestic Travel Fell 40% During May Day Holiday

More travelers took the initiative to avoid big congregations during the holiday by renting cars.

Train Tickets Now on Sale for China’s CNY Travel Rush

If you are planning to ride the rails over Spring Festival, we strongly encourage you get your tickets ASAP!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About October Holiday

Journalist Stephen Claypole Reflects on His 1972 Trip to China

Beijing Subway just Banned Passengers from Carrying These Items

China's After School Training Centers are Struggling to Survive

2022 Winter Olympics Tickets for China Mainland Residents Only

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

World's Largest Lizard Makes Its Debut at Shanghai Zoo

World's Largest Lizard Makes Its Debut at Shanghai Zoo

5 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

5 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

2022 Winter Olympics Tickets for China Mainland Residents Only

2022 Winter Olympics Tickets for China Mainland Residents Only

20 Golden Events in Haikou: Performances, Parties, Labyrinths & More

20 Golden Events in Haikou: Performances, Parties, Labyrinths & More

NovaPulse Creators on Putting the Fun Back in Exercise

NovaPulse Creators on Putting the Fun Back in Exercise

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives