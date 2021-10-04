5 Unforgettable Trips to Take Around China

6-Day Magic Guizhou Hiking with Hidden Tribes

Located in Southwest China, Guizhou boasts beautiful mountains and rivers, multiple minorities and unique ethnic customs, life and handicrafts. Immerse yourself in marvelous landscapes, visiting “the last cave tribe in China” and exploring the ancient Hanging Coffins and ancient cave burial culture. Enjoy the picturesque vista of Malinghe Canyon, be amazed at Huangguoshu Waterfall, China’s largest and arguably most beautiful waterfall, and wander through the Old Han village in Tianlong Tunpu to feel the ancient culture and customs that stretch back 600 years.

Jing Ting Zhujiajiao Ancient Town Retreat



An upscale homestay-style bed and breakfast, Jing Ting is situated an hour outside of Shanghai in nearby water town Zhujiajiao. The restored historical building is a walkable distance from the thousand-year-old village’s attractions, like Fangsheng Bridge and Kezhi Garden, yet is secluded enough that guests can enjoy a getaway from busy city life. The more than 800-square-meter structure is designed in a courtyard pattern, with prevalent wood, brickwork and traditional carvings throughout.

3-Day Luxury Skiing & Rime Island



Enjoy thrilling skiing at one of the finest ski resorts in the country, Vanke Songhua Lake Resort, three-time winner of China’s Best Ski Resort at the World Ski Awards. Situated on Rime Island, a small island on the Songhua River, the region is described as one of China’s Top Four Natural Wonders, along with the natural landscapes in Guilin, the stone forest in Yunnan and Three Gorges of the Yangtze River. This is a fairytale world, where weeping willows along the river bank are covered with frost and glittering ice.

3-Day Detian Waterfall Adventure



This is a tour for people who are keen on nature, adventure, sightseeing and exceptional photo opportunities. Feel like a jungle explorer as you hike through the Tongling Grand Canyon with dramatic waterfalls, underground rivers, karst caves, hanging stalactites and thick virgin forests. The transnational Detian Waterfall will take your breath away, while you can relax in Mingshi Village with its stunning scenery and idyllic countryside life.

8-Day Tibet Lhasa to Everest Base Camp





One should never miss the opportunity to visit Tibet; the culture and stunning landscape will leave you with unforgettable memories. This eight-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mt. Qomolangma (known in the West as Mt. Everest) takes in the highlight attractions on the roof of the world. You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic Sera Monastery and breathtaking natural landscapes like Yamdroktso Lake and Karola Glacier plus take a far view of the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

