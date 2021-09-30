  1. home
  2. Articles

33 Colorful and Fun Parties in Sanya for Golden Week

By Vanessa Jencks, September 30, 2021

0 0

Pursue fun this long holiday week.

Want to share a Hainan event or stay up to date on the latest? Join our Events ONLY Hainan Group. Scan the QR code to be added to the group:

events-contact.jpeg

Sponsored

October 2: Solciety’s Corona Pool Party at MGM Grand

WechatIMG333.jpegThe crew at Solar have cooked up a massive pool party at MGM Grand’s luxury outdoor pool. There will be all day music, food, drinks and beach games. Check out their article for venue pictures and event information.

Sat Oct 2, 2-9pm. RMB150 at the door.  MGM Grand.

September 30: Oktoberfest

WechatIMG339.jpeg

Drink or eat until you just can’t to win RMB1,000 in cash coupons. Check out more information on deals here.

Thurs Sep 30, 5pm-2am; Free entry. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

October 1: Slack Line Walking

WechatIMG2.jpg

Fri Oct 1. Price and time details available thorugh WeChat. Xiaodonghai.

October 1: Jungle Party

WechatIMG5.jpeg

Wear leopard print and get a free shot.

Fri Oct 1, 2-9pm. Free. Island Life, Riyuewan.

October 1-6: Solar Golden Week

WechatIMG4.jpeg

Solar has your whole holiday week planned with five of their famous thematic events and one big pool party bash.

Fri-Wed Oct 1-6, 5pm-2am. Free entry to most parties. Solar.

October 1-7: Holiday Lunch

WechatIMG13.jpeg

Fri-Thurs Oct 1-7, Noon-3pm. Free to smell and drool, prices vary for the food. SIXX Hotel.

October 2: Moon & Alien Love Opening Reception

WechatIMG11.jpeg

Sat Oct 2, 3.30pm. Free. Houhai Bridge Gallery.

October 2: Cheerful & Friends

WechatIMG6.jpeg

Sat Oct 2, 4pm-Midnight. Free entry. Jile.

October 3: Poolside Bash

WechatIMG1.jpeg

Sun Oct 3, 3pm-Sunset. Free entry. Reef Bar.

October 3: Paint Workshop

WechatIMG12.jpeg

Sun Oct 3, 4pm. Free. Houhai Bridge Gallery.

October 4: Sunset Beach Yoga

WechatIMG9.jpeg

Mon Oct 4, 5.30pm. RMB30 per person. Houhai beach led by Houhai Bridge Gallery.

October 4 & 6: Bazaar Del MaWechatIMG7.jpeg

Mon & Wed Oct 4 & 6, 3pm-Late. Free entry.  Jile.

October 4-5: Cool Brazilian Carnival Party

WechatIMG10.jpeg

Mon-Tues Oct 4-5, 2-9pm. Free entry.  Houhai Beach.

Oct 4-5: RYE Music Festival

WechatIMG336.jpeg

Take a dive into hip hop and electronic music at this festival on the beach.  

Mon & Tues Oct 4-5, 7pm. RMB40-760. Purchase tickets here. Haihua Resources Shimei Bay International Yacht Club

October 5: Tennis

tennis-small.jpgTues Oct 5, 3-6pm. Scan the QR code for price and location. Lingshui.

Thursdays: Melt

WechatIMG8.jpeg

Melt into the breeze at Houhai with this party brought to you by Sauce Piquante.

Every Thurs, 6-11pm. Free entry. Aurora.

Fridays-Saturdays: i Gallery Oil Painting Exploration

WechatIMG344.jpeg

Every Fri & Sat, 2-6pm; RMB368 per person, four hour classes. Intercontinental.

Saturdays: Foam Party

Back to the bubbles and suds.

Sat Sep 18, 8pm-11pm; Free entry. Aurora.

Sundays: Sanya International Fellowship

sanya-international-church.jpg
Image via Pexels

Join a group of English speakers for fellowship and to rejoice in life together.

Sun Sep 19 1-2.30pm; Free entry. WeChat ID: vanessajencks for more information. Bihai Registered Fellowship.

Sundays & Wednesdays: Sanya Football

soccer-flyer-2.jpg

Join other passionate footballers on Sundays and Wednesdays for a kick-around that’ll cover your cardio workout for the week.

Every Sun & Wed, 7.30pm; Price of field split among participants. WeChat ID: dizzyfreezy for more information. Sanya Iron Wolf Stadium.

Mondays: Open Mic

WechatIMG233.jpeg

Sing your heart out and win at Dolphin’s Open Mic.

Every Mon, 9.30pm-1.30am. Free entry. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

Wednesdays & Saturdays: Art Jams

segarra-art.jpeg

New faces and new art skills at Art Jams every Wednesday and Saturday. Their last meetup included art movement.

Every Wed & Sat, 6.30-9.30pm; RMB50. Segarra Art.

Mondays-Thursdays: RMB25 for Select Cocktails

cocktail-the-underground.jpg

Drink on the cheap during the work week with this low-price deal from The Underground.

Mon-Thurs; Free entry. The Underground.

Saturdays: Kids Workshops

WechatIMG280.jpeg

Invest in your child’s creative side with lessons from American artist Angelo Segarra.

Every Sat 10am-12.30pm; RMB2,000 for 8 classes. Segarra Art.

Saturdays: Mojo Beach Yoga

WechatIMG236.jpegImage via Mojo Fitness

Wake up to the waves and enjoy the sunshine with Mojo Fitness at the beach.

Every Sat, 7am; RMB29.9 per class or RMB158 for 10 classes. Mojo Fitness.

Daily: Goddess Hour

goddess-hour.jpeg

Be surprised every night by a free cocktail on the house at Vanessa House. You'll get a small bottle of champagne if you forward this deal to 50 people (and prove it of course).

Daily before 10pm; Free entry. Vanessa House.

Daily: Hookah Bar Happy Hour

hookah-happy-hour.jpeg

Head to Hookah Bar during happy hour for a meal on the cheap.

Daily 4-8pm; 50% off of hookah, food and alcohol. Hookah Bar.

Daily: Spinning Class

mojo-spinning.jpegImage via Mojo Fitness

Can’t stop and won’t stop spinning until you sweat all those bad vibes out.

Daily 7.15-8pm; RMB29.9 per class or RMB158 for 10 classes. Mojo Fitness.

Daily: Happy Hour

5.5-happy-hour.jpeg

Buy one get one free on select food and drinks during Intercontinental’s Happy Hour at their super chill lounge. You’ll have a great view of Xiaodonghai in comfortable leather chairs.

Daily, 7-10pm; Free entry. Intercontinental.

READ MORE: 50 Fun Things You Can Do In Sanya on Holiday

Want to know our favorite food deal? Get 50% off from 4-8pm at this delicious place.

Would you like to promote your business, organization or product? Contact Vanessa Jencks via email at vanessajencks@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

202105/vanessa-jencks-business-card.jpeg

[Cover image via Solar]

Follow That’s Sanya 

Stay up to date on all things Sanya. Find us on FacebookInstagram and WeChat (Search for SanyaPlus) or scan the QR code below. Click ‘follow’ to get daily info about Sanya – from hotels and holiday options, beaches to mountains, restaurants to nightlife, fitness to spas – as well as talking to the diverse people who make Sanya the destination it is.

WeChat-QR.jpg

party festival

more news

Booze Up Any Party with These 3 Sensational Spirits, On Sale Now

Booze Up Any Party with These 3 Sensational Spirits, On Sale Now

Perfect for parties or stocking up your booze cabinet!

3 Rich Rums for All Your Party Needs

3 Rich Rums for All Your Party Needs

Jack Sparrow would approve.

Booze Up Any Party with These 3 Sensational Spirits

Booze Up Any Party with These 3 Sensational Spirits

Perfect for parties or stocking up your booze cabinet!

Host the Perfect Party with These Awesome Snacks & Drinks

Hosting a party? Stock up on these fantastic food and beverage items!

Guangzhou Party Queen Gwenpire Talks 'Club Love'

If you don’t know Gwen, otherwise known by her social media persona Gwenpire, you’re not partying right in Guangzhou.

25 Awesome Sanya Events: Pool Parties, Music Festivals & More

Get free group tickets with this easy giveaway.

17 Restaurants Awarded Michelin Stars in the 2021 Guangzhou Guide

A year and a half into the COVID-19 pandemic haven't curtailed the concerted efforts of kitchens around Guangzhou.

Here are 5 Adventurous Moon Cakes to Try in China

Here are five moon cake sets that caught our eyes and could make for a fun gift for your family, friends or, best of all, yourself.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About October Holiday

This Day in History: China's Qing Dynasty UFO Incident of 1892

Robert Cousins Appointed General Manager of Niccolo Suzhou

12 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This October Holiday

Annual China Ugliest Building Survey is Underway

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Journalist Stephen Claypole Reflects on His 1972 Trip to China

Journalist Stephen Claypole Reflects on His 1972 Trip to China

Lorraine Lee on Sexual Trauma & Mental Health Awareness

Lorraine Lee on Sexual Trauma & Mental Health Awareness

33 Colorful and Fun Parties in Sanya for Golden Week

33 Colorful and Fun Parties in Sanya for Golden Week

China's After School Training Centers are Struggling to Survive

China's After School Training Centers are Struggling to Survive

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About October Holiday

Explainer: Everything You Need to Know About October Holiday

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives