33 Colorful and Fun Parties in Sanya for Golden Week

October 2: Solciety’s Corona Pool Party at MGM Grand



The crew at Solar have cooked up a massive pool party at MGM Grand’s luxury outdoor pool. There will be all day music, food, drinks and beach games. Check out their article for venue pictures and event information.



Sat Oct 2, 2-9pm. RMB150 at the door. MGM Grand.



September 30: Oktoberfest



Drink or eat until you just can’t to win RMB1,000 in cash coupons. Check out more information on deals here.



Thurs Sep 30, 5pm-2am; Free entry. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

October 1: Slack Line Walking



Fri Oct 1. Price and time details available thorugh WeChat. Xiaodonghai.

October 1: Jungle Party



Wear leopard print and get a free shot.



Fri Oct 1, 2-9pm. Free. Island Life, Riyuewan.

October 1-6: Solar Golden Week



Solar has your whole holiday week planned with five of their famous thematic events and one big pool party bash.



Fri-Wed Oct 1-6, 5pm-2am. Free entry to most parties. Solar.

October 1-7: Holiday Lunch



Fri-Thurs Oct 1-7, Noon-3pm. Free to smell and drool, prices vary for the food. SIXX Hotel.

October 2: Moon & Alien Love Opening Reception



Sat Oct 2, 3.30pm. Free. Houhai Bridge Gallery.



October 2: Cheerful & Friends



Sat Oct 2, 4pm-Midnight. Free entry. Jile.



October 3: Poolside Bash



Sun Oct 3, 3pm-Sunset. Free entry. Reef Bar.



October 3: Paint Workshop



Sun Oct 3, 4pm. Free. Houhai Bridge Gallery.

October 4: Sunset Beach Yoga



Mon Oct 4, 5.30pm. RMB30 per person. Houhai beach led by Houhai Bridge Gallery.

October 4 & 6: Bazaar Del Ma

Mon & Wed Oct 4 & 6, 3pm-Late. Free entry. Jile.

October 4-5: Cool Brazilian Carnival Party



Mon-Tues Oct 4-5, 2-9pm. Free entry. Houhai Beach.



Oct 4-5: RYE Music Festival



Take a dive into hip hop and electronic music at this festival on the beach.



Mon & Tues Oct 4-5, 7pm. RMB40-760. Purchase tickets here. Haihua Resources Shimei Bay International Yacht Club.

October 5: Tennis



Tues Oct 5, 3-6pm. Scan the QR code for price and location. Lingshui.



Thursdays: Melt



Melt into the breeze at Houhai with this party brought to you by Sauce Piquante.



Every Thurs, 6-11pm. Free entry. Aurora.

Fridays-Saturdays: i Gallery Oil Painting Exploration



Every Fri & Sat, 2-6pm; RMB368 per person, four hour classes. Intercontinental.

Saturdays: Foam Party



Back to the bubbles and suds.



Sat Sep 18, 8pm-11pm; Free entry. Aurora.

Sundays: Sanya International Fellowship





Image via Pexels

Join a group of English speakers for fellowship and to rejoice in life together.



Sun Sep 19 1-2.30pm; Free entry. WeChat ID: vanessajencks for more information. Bihai Registered Fellowship.

Sundays & Wednesdays: Sanya Football



Join other passionate footballers on Sundays and Wednesdays for a kick-around that’ll cover your cardio workout for the week.



Every Sun & Wed, 7.30pm; Price of field split among participants. WeChat ID: dizzyfreezy for more information. Sanya Iron Wolf Stadium.



Mondays: Open Mic



Sing your heart out and win at Dolphin’s Open Mic.



Every Mon, 9.30pm-1.30am. Free entry. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

Wednesdays & Saturdays: Art Jams



New faces and new art skills at Art Jams every Wednesday and Saturday. Their last meetup included art movement.



Every Wed & Sat, 6.30-9.30pm; RMB50. Segarra Art.

Mondays-Thursdays: RMB25 for Select Cocktails



Drink on the cheap during the work week with this low-price deal from The Underground.



Mon-Thurs; Free entry. The Underground.

Saturdays: Kids Workshops



Invest in your child’s creative side with lessons from American artist Angelo Segarra.



Every Sat 10am-12.30pm; RMB2,000 for 8 classes. Segarra Art.

Saturdays: Mojo Beach Yoga



Image via Mojo Fitness



Wake up to the waves and enjoy the sunshine with Mojo Fitness at the beach.



Every Sat, 7am; RMB29.9 per class or RMB158 for 10 classes. Mojo Fitness.

Daily: Goddess Hour

Be surprised every night by a free cocktail on the house at Vanessa House. You'll get a small bottle of champagne if you forward this deal to 50 people (and prove it of course).



Daily before 10pm; Free entry. Vanessa House.

Daily: Hookah Bar Happy Hour



Head to Hookah Bar during happy hour for a meal on the cheap.



Daily 4-8pm; 50% off of hookah, food and alcohol. Hookah Bar.

Daily: Spinning Class



Image via Mojo Fitness



Can’t stop and won’t stop spinning until you sweat all those bad vibes out.



Daily 7.15-8pm; RMB29.9 per class or RMB158 for 10 classes. Mojo Fitness.



Daily: Happy Hour



Buy one get one free on select food and drinks during Intercontinental’s Happy Hour at their super chill lounge. You’ll have a great view of Xiaodonghai in comfortable leather chairs.



Daily, 7-10pm; Free entry. Intercontinental.



[Cover image via Solar]



