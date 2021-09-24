  1. home
15 Awesome Things to Do in Haikou This Week

By Marian Rosenberg, September 24, 2021

Long week, short weekend, but there are still plenty of things to do.

September 24: New Menu and Discount at a puff

WechatIMG357.jpeg

See a review of a puff here.

Fri Sep 24; 20% off everything. A puff.


September 24: HipHop Fridays

WechatIMG451.jpegFri Sep 24, 8.30pm; RMB99 cover charge includes 5 bottles of Budweiser. Music starts at 9.30pm. A-Minor Bar.

September 24: Voguing Party

WechatIMG363.jpeg

Fri Sep 24, 10.30pm; Free. Frey.

September 24-25: Marriott Bonvoy Meet the Masters Buffet Dinner on the Lawn

Marriott-Bonvoy.jpg

Reservations are not necessary but can be made by calling (898)6870-8666 or scanning the QR code on the poster.

Fri & Sat Sep 24-25, 6-9pm; RMB298 for adults, RMB149 for children. Haikou Marriott.


September 25: Sign-Up Ends for Ecurie Tianya (Giant Bicycles) 19 Annual Round the Island Bicycle Tour

11-biking.jpgImage via 19 Annual Round the Island Bicycle Tour

This fully supported bike tour is suitable for riders of all skill levels and includes food, hotel rooms (double occupancy), and a sweeps vehicle. Cost is RMB2980 per person for 7 days and 6 nights of October Holiday. If you don’t have your own bicycle, they can rent one to you.

Sat Sep 25, registration ends. Event October 1-7, all day; RMB 2,980 per person. Contact 13322098889 either by phone or WeChat.

September 25: The Haikou Independent Business Fair

WechatIMG263.jpeg

Show support for local small and medium sized businesses while meeting up with new and old friends alike.

Sat Sep 25, 2-5pm. RMB56 per adult, comes with a free beer, kids free. Fullsing City. See listing.

September 25: Musical Performance of La La Land

la-la-land-.jpg

Fall in love again with this musical performance of La La Land.

Sat Sep 25, 8pm; RMB 88 to 350. Purchase by scanning the QR code on the poster. Hainan Song and Dance Theatre. See listing.

September 25: Auston Power English Corner

WechatIMG365.jpegBite into this moon cake themed English Corner.

Sat Sep 25, 3pm; RMB50. Hainan Medical College in Teacher Annie’s room, D-301. See listing.

September 25-26: Cooking Classes at The Grocery

Image via The Grocery Imported Foods Market

On Saturday make Korean style rice cakes and on Sunday make a smoked chicken cheese bun.

Sat & Sun Sep 25 & 26, 2-5pm. RMB120 per person and includes ingredients and final dish. Add WeChat geshale66252465 for more details. The Grocery Imported Foods Market. See listing.

September 26: A Discussion of Sand Art with He Sudan

WechatIMG356.jpeg

Enjoy this talk as part of the lecture entitled “A World in Sand - Into Sand Painting”.

Fri Sep 24-25, 9.30am; Free. Hainan Provincial Library Music and Audio Room. See listing.

September 29: More Livehouse Grand Opening

WechatIMG355.jpeg

More Livehouse is boasting a big location, big voices and great deals with their RMB6.66 Budweiser beer special. No information was given about a cover charge, so we assume it’s free for now.

Wed Sep 29, 7pm-4am; Free. More Livehouse. See listing.

October 1: Space Family Run

Space-family-run.jpg

As exiting as it sounds for the whole family. Limited to families with children between the ages of 3 and 12.
Fri October 1, 5.30pm; RMB199 per family. Purchase tickets by scanning the QR code on the poster. Wuye Gate Two. See listing.

October 4-5: The Hustle Dinner 

18.jpg

Watch a friend laugh at this Chinese-language comedy performance as you try to study up on your nuanced language and cultural cues.

Mon & Tues Oct 4-5, 3pm and 8pm; RMB298-358. Purchase via the QR code on the poster. Purchase two tickets at the same time and the second ticket is half off. Haikou Bay Performing Arts Center. See listing.

October 6-7: Count of Oolong Mountain

comedy-.jpg

Another comedy performance in Chinese, which again will bolster your appreciation for the arts or send you to textbooks for further study. Purchase via the QR code below.

comedy-QR-code-.jpg

Wed & Thurs Oct 6 & 7, 8pm; RMB80-680. Hainan Song and Dance Theatre. See listing.

October 15: Singles Oil Painting Salon

art.jpgImage via Dianping

Find your soulmate, or at least have some fun painting with this Singles Oil Painting Salon (油画单身交友沙龙) hosted by Hainan Singles at the Haikou 798 Art School on October 15.

Fri Oct 15, 7.30pm. RMB138. Contact WeChat ID: Hainanyiban. Haikou 798 Art School. See listing.

READ MORE: Taste Vacation: New Haikou Bistro Fuses Hainan & French Flavors

A translator living in Hainan for 17 of her 19 years in China, Marian Rosenberg is best known for her annual cycling trips through rural China. These trips not only have her blogging on Cycleblaze (username: brucianna) and helping people out on the Travel in China During Covid groups (Cyclist Translator), they've also landed her in the Washington Post's travel section and are the reason she has more than 40,000 followers on Douyin (我是凡一).

