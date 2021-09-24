15 Awesome Things to Do in Haikou This Week

Long week, short weekend, but there are still plenty of things to do.

September 24: New Menu and Discount at a puff



See a review of a puff here.



Fri Sep 24; 20% off everything. A puff.







September 24: HipHop Fridays



Fri Sep 24, 8.30pm; RMB99 cover charge includes 5 bottles of Budweiser. Music starts at 9.30pm. A-Minor Bar.



September 24: Voguing Party







Fri Sep 24, 10.30pm; Free. Frey.

September 24-25: Marriott Bonvoy Meet the Masters Buffet Dinner on the Lawn



Reservations are not necessary but can be made by calling (898)6870-8666 or scanning the QR code on the poster.

Fri & Sat Sep 24-25, 6-9pm; RMB298 for adults, RMB149 for children. Haikou Marriott.







September 25: Sign-Up Ends for Ecurie Tianya (Giant Bicycles) 19 Annual Round the Island Bicycle Tour



Image via 19 Annual Round the Island Bicycle Tour



This fully supported bike tour is suitable for riders of all skill levels and includes food, hotel rooms (double occupancy), and a sweeps vehicle. Cost is RMB2980 per person for 7 days and 6 nights of October Holiday. If you don’t have your own bicycle, they can rent one to you.



Sat Sep 25, registration ends. Event October 1-7, all day; RMB 2,980 per person. Contact 13322098889 either by phone or WeChat.



September 25: The Haikou Independent Business Fair



Show support for local small and medium sized businesses while meeting up with new and old friends alike.



Sat Sep 25, 2-5pm. RMB56 per adult, comes with a free beer, kids free. Fullsing City. See listing.

September 25: Musical Performance of La La Land



Fall in love again with this musical performance of La La Land.



Sat Sep 25, 8pm; RMB 88 to 350. Purchase by scanning the QR code on the poster. Hainan Song and Dance Theatre. See listing.

September 25: Auston Power English Corner



Bite into this moon cake themed English Corner.



Sat Sep 25, 3pm; RMB50. Hainan Medical College in Teacher Annie’s room, D-301. See listing.

September 25-26: Cooking Classes at The Grocery



Image via The Grocery Imported Foods Market



On Saturday make Korean style rice cakes and on Sunday make a smoked chicken cheese bun.



Sat & Sun Sep 25 & 26, 2-5pm. RMB120 per person and includes ingredients and final dish. Add WeChat geshale66252465 for more details. The Grocery Imported Foods Market. See listing.

September 26: A Discussion of Sand Art with He Sudan



Enjoy this talk as part of the lecture entitled “A World in Sand - Into Sand Painting”.



Fri Sep 24-25, 9.30am; Free. Hainan Provincial Library Music and Audio Room. See listing.

September 29: More Livehouse Grand Opening



More Livehouse is boasting a big location, big voices and great deals with their RMB6.66 Budweiser beer special. No information was given about a cover charge, so we assume it’s free for now.



Wed Sep 29, 7pm-4am; Free. More Livehouse. See listing.

October 1: Space Family Run



As exiting as it sounds for the whole family. Limited to families with children between the ages of 3 and 12.

Fri October 1, 5.30pm; RMB199 per family. Purchase tickets by scanning the QR code on the poster. Wuye Gate Two. See listing.

October 4-5: The Hustle Dinner

Watch a friend laugh at this Chinese-language comedy performance as you try to study up on your nuanced language and cultural cues.



Mon & Tues Oct 4-5, 3pm and 8pm; RMB298-358. Purchase via the QR code on the poster. Purchase two tickets at the same time and the second ticket is half off. Haikou Bay Performing Arts Center. See listing.

October 6-7: Count of Oolong Mountain



Another comedy performance in Chinese, which again will bolster your appreciation for the arts or send you to textbooks for further study. Purchase via the QR code below.

Wed & Thurs Oct 6 & 7, 8pm; RMB80-680. Hainan Song and Dance Theatre. See listing.

October 15: Singles Oil Painting Salon

Image via Dianping



Find your soulmate, or at least have some fun painting with this Singles Oil Painting Salon (油画单身交友沙龙) hosted by Hainan Singles at the Haikou 798 Art School on October 15.



Fri Oct 15, 7.30pm. RMB138. Contact WeChat ID: Hainanyiban. Haikou 798 Art School. See listing.

[Cover image via A-Minor Bar]



