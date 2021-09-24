Former EF Teacher Sentenced to 41 Years in US Prison

An American who taught English in China until 2019 has been sentenced to 41 years and eight months in federal prison for sexually exploiting a former student.

According to a press release from the US Attorney’s Office of the Western District of Missouri, 48-year-old Curtis Baldwin pleaded guilty in October 2020 and will “spend the rest of his life on supervised release after incarceration.”



Screengrab via DOJ

Baldwin attempted to blackmail a 12-year-old female former student into sending him pornographic images of herself. According to the release, he told the girl he had footage of her engaged in sexually explicit conduct and threatened to post it online.

The girl’s father saw the messages from Baldwin and contacted both the language school and FBI.

Authorities in the US later discovered child pornography on Baldwin’s laptop, including multiple videos of Chinese minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Baldwin worked as an English language teacher at EF until his contract was terminated by the company in November 2019 due to misbehavior, as cited by China Daily.

[Cover image via Pixabay]