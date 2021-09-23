  1. home
25 Awesome Sanya Events: Pool Parties, Music Festivals & More

By Vanessa Jencks, September 23, 2021

0 0

You’ve got a short weekend ahead, so make the most of it.

October 2: Solciety’s Corona Pool Party at MGM Grand

WechatIMG333.jpegThe crew at Solar have cooked up a massive pool party at MGM Grand’s luxury outdoor pool. There will be all day music, food, drinks and beach games. Free group tickets are up for grabs through That’s Sanya Insiders group. It’s simple to enter to win. First, join the insider’s group (WeChat ID: vanessajencks to join). Second, post your best sunset photo on WeChat moments or Instagram. Next, tag Solar, Corona and That's Sanya accounts or team members. Finally, tell us how much you love Sanya! With this post you’ll enter to win our giveaway for our loyal readers.

Sat Oct 2, 2-9pm. RMB100 early bird tickets, RMB200 early bird group tickets (3 pax).  MGM Grand.

September 24: Cross Cultural Communication Workshop

WechatIMG332.jpegJoin the very clever team at this workshop series for cultural and language improvement. Food and drink, penguins and prizes, aqua sports and swimming plus free transportation.

Fri Sep 24, 5.30-7.30pm; Free entry. Beluga Sanya Discovery Ocean World.

September 25-30: Oktoberfest

WechatIMG339.jpeg

Drink or eat until you just can’t to win RMB1,000 in cash coupons. Check out more information on deals here.

Sat Sep 25-30, 5pm-2am; Free entry. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

September 25: Voguing

WechatIMG30.jpegVoguingShanghai is the first Ballroom platform established in Mainland China and has made great contributions to Voguing and Ballroom culture development. To date, it is the most famous and active Ballroom community in Mainland China. This Saturday, Jile will have several drag queens and Voguing performances with avant-garde installation art and DJ.

Sat Sep 25, 2.30pm-Late; RMB50 per person Voguing Workshop. Jile Surf Club.

September 26: Sunset Painting

WechatIMG9.jpg

Take home your own sunset inspired by the beach with this painting class in Houhai.

Sun Sep 26, 3.30-5pm; RMB50 per class. Sanya Houhai Bridge Gallery.

Sep 27-28: Happy Hour Art Workshops

WechatIMG341.jpeg

On Monday September 27, join other adults for a happy hour painting workshop. Children can attend on Tuesday September 28 for one geared around the budding student. 

Every Mon & Tues, 7pm. RMB100. Exact location given upon RSVP. Dadonghai.

Oct 4-5: RYE Music Festival

WechatIMG336.jpeg

Take a dive into hip hop and electronic music at this festival on the beach.  

Mon & Tues Oct 4-5, 7pm. RMB40-760. Purchase tickets here. Haihua Resources Shimei Bay International Yacht Club

Thursdays: Melt

WechatIMG335.jpegMelt into the breeze at Houhai with this party brought to you by Sauce Piquante.

Every Thurs, 6-11pm. Free entry. Aurora.

Thursdays: Latin Night

WechatIMG331.jpeg

Tacos for RMB39? Coronas for RMB15? Yum!

Every Thurs, 9.30pm-1.30am. Free entry. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

Fridays: Circus

WechatIMG334.jpg

Experience a unique, immersive party with fire dancers, juggling performances and flair bartending show.

Every Fri, 8pm-late. Free entry. Solar.

Fridays-Saturdays: i Gallery Oil Painting Exploration

WechatIMG344.jpeg

Every Fri & Sat, 2-6pm; RMB368 per person, four hour classes. Intercontinental.

Saturdays: Foam Party

Back to the bubbles and suds.

Sat Sep 18, 8pm-11pm; Free entry. Aurora.

Sundays: Sanya International Fellowship

sanya-international-church.jpg
Image via Pexels

Join a group of English speakers for fellowship and to rejoice in life together.

Sun Sep 19 1-2.30pm; Free entry. WeChat ID: vanessajencks for more information. Bihai Registered Fellowship.

Sundays & Wednesdays: Sanya Football

soccer-flyer-2.jpg

Join other passionate footballers on Sundays and Wednesdays for a kick-around that’ll cover your cardio workout for the week.

Every Sun & Wed, 7.30pm; Price of field split among participants. WeChat ID: dizzyfreezy for more information. Sanya Iron Wolf Stadium.

Mondays: Open Mic

WechatIMG233.jpeg

Sing your heart out and win at Dolphin’s Open Mic.

Every Mon, 9.30pm-1.30am. Free entry. Dolphin Sports Bar & Grill.

Wednesdays & Saturdays: Art Jams

segarra-art.jpeg

New faces and new art skills at Art Jams every Wednesday and Saturday. Their last meetup included art movement.

Every Wed & Sat, 6.30-9.30pm; RMB50. Segarra Art.

Wednesdays - Mondays: Fitness Classes

WechatIMG3.jpeg

Enjoy yoga, Zumba, boxing, salsa and a late night movie at Houhai Bridge Gallery.

Wed-Mon, times vary; RMB 30 per class. Scan QR code for more information. Houhai Bridge Gallery.

Mondays-Thursdays: RMB25 for Select Cocktails

cocktail-the-underground.jpg

Drink on the cheap during the work week with this low-price deal from The Underground.

Mon-Thurs; Free entry. The Underground.

Saturdays: Kids Workshops

WechatIMG280.jpeg

Invest in your child’s creative side with lessons from American artist Angelo Segarra.

Every Sat 10am-12.30pm; RMB2,000 for 8 classes. Segarra Art.

Saturdays: Mojo Beach Yoga

WechatIMG236.jpegImage via Mojo Fitness

Wake up to the waves and enjoy the sunshine with Mojo Fitness at the beach.

Every Sat, 7am; RMB29.9 per class or RMB158 for 10 classes. Mojo Fitness.

Daily: Goddess Hour

goddess-hour.jpeg

Be surprised every night by a free cocktail on the house at Vanessa House. You'll get a small bottle of champagne if you forward this deal to 50 people (and prove it of course).

Daily before 10pm; Free entry. Vanessa House.

Daily: Hookah Bar Happy Hour

hookah-happy-hour.jpeg

Head to Hookah Bar during happy hour for a meal on the cheap.

Daily 4-8pm; 50% off of hookah, food and alcohol. Hookah Bar.

Daily: Snack Market

WechatIMG274.jpeg

Ten of Sanya’s food vendors are bringing late night snacks to all. Head there for some late night food when most shops close up. Or you could head to McDonald’s. Your choice. 

Daily, 9pm-4am; Free entry. Pattaya.

Daily: Spinning Class

mojo-spinning.jpegImage via Mojo Fitness

Can’t stop and won’t stop spinning until you sweat all those bad vibes out.

Daily 7.15-8pm; RMB29.9 per class or RMB158 for 10 classes. Mojo Fitness.

Daily: Happy Hour

5.5-happy-hour.jpeg

Buy one get one free on select food and drinks during Intercontinental’s Happy Hour at their super chill lounge. You’ll have a great view of Xiaodonghai in comfortable leather chairs.

Daily, 7-10pm; Free entry. Intercontinental.

READ MORE: Host Your Own Barbecue with RMB230 Discounted Rooms at this Inn

Want to know our favorite food deal? Get 50% off from 4-8pm at this delicious place.

Pool Party Music Festival workshop

