82 Shanghai Attractions Offering Half-Price Admission This Week

Wondering what to do over the Mid-Autumn Festival long weekend? Well we've got 82 options for you.

That's right, four score and two attractions across Shanghai will offer half-price admission from tomorrow, September 17 to next Friday, September 24, to celebrate the annual Shanghai Tourism Festival.

Some highlights from the list:

Madame Tussauds Wax Museum

Shanghai Oriental Pearl TV Tower

Shanghai Ocean Aquarium

Shanghai Natural History Museum

Shanghai Tower Observatory

Jin Mao Tower 88th-Floor Observatory

Jinshan City Beach

Shanghai Wild Animal Park

Shanghai Botanical Garden

Shanghai Science and Technology Museum

Jinjiang Amusement Park

Shanghai Happy Valley

Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park

Huangpu River Cruise

Donglin Temple Scenic Area

Fuquan Mountain Scenic Area

Zhoupu Flower Sea Scenic Area

Jinshanzui Fishing Village

Shanghai Tulip Park

Gucun Park

Yuehu Sculpture Park

Chenshan Botanical Garden

Zuibaichi Park

Soong Ching Ling Memorial Residence



Shanghai Zoo

Guyi Garden

Mingzhu Lake Park

Haiwan National Forest Park

Shanghai Maritime Museum

Shanghai Expo Museum

Former Residence of Dr Sun Yat-sen

Former Residence of Lu Xun

Fengjing Watertown

Qibao Watertown

Zhujiajiao Watertown (If you interested in this one, check out this sweet deal)

The list goes on, that is (not even) the half of it. You can see the list of all 82 (in Chinese) right here. Oh, and Shanghai Disney Resort will offer discounted admission after 3pm.

A couple of points of order from the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism: reservations are required in advance of your visit; strict anti-epidemic measures will be observed, so mask up with Health QRs at the ready; and long lines are expected at some attractions (standard), with a limit on numbers at some of the options.

The first Shanghai Tourism Festival was held in 1990 to boost consumption in the tourism sector and bring public benefits. Since then it has become a tradition for major scenic spots in the city to provide half-price tickets over the week. A very fine tradition indeed, we say.

So there you have it. Book ahead. Go forth. Explore. Enjoy!

[Cover image via NetEase]