82 Shanghai Attractions Offering Half-Price Admission This Week

Wondering what to do over the Mid-Autumn Festival long weekend? Well we've got 82 options for you.
That's right, four score and two attractions across Shanghai will offer half-price admission from tomorrow, September 17 to next Friday, September 24, to celebrate the annual Shanghai Tourism Festival.
Some highlights from the list:
Madame Tussauds Wax Museum
Shanghai Oriental Pearl TV Tower
Shanghai Ocean Aquarium
Shanghai Natural History Museum
Shanghai Tower Observatory
Jin Mao Tower 88th-Floor Observatory
Jinshan City Beach
Shanghai Wild Animal Park
Shanghai Botanical Garden
Shanghai Science and Technology Museum
Jinjiang Amusement Park
Shanghai Happy Valley
Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park
Huangpu River Cruise
Donglin Temple Scenic Area
Fuquan Mountain Scenic Area
Zhoupu Flower Sea Scenic Area
Jinshanzui Fishing Village
Shanghai Tulip Park
Gucun Park
Yuehu Sculpture Park
Chenshan Botanical Garden
Zuibaichi Park
Soong Ching Ling Memorial Residence
Shanghai Zoo
Guyi Garden
Mingzhu Lake Park
Haiwan National Forest Park
Shanghai Maritime Museum
Shanghai Expo Museum
Former Residence of Dr Sun Yat-sen
Former Residence of Lu Xun
Fengjing Watertown
Qibao Watertown
Zhujiajiao Watertown (If you interested in this one, check out this sweet deal)
The list goes on, that is (not even) the half of it. You can see the list of all 82 (in Chinese) right here. Oh, and Shanghai Disney Resort will offer discounted admission after 3pm.
A couple of points of order from the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism: reservations are required in advance of your visit; strict anti-epidemic measures will be observed, so mask up with Health QRs at the ready; and long lines are expected at some attractions (standard), with a limit on numbers at some of the options.
The first Shanghai Tourism Festival was held in 1990 to boost consumption in the tourism sector and bring public benefits. Since then it has become a tradition for major scenic spots in the city to provide half-price tickets over the week. A very fine tradition indeed, we say.
So there you have it. Book ahead. Go forth. Explore. Enjoy!
[Cover image via NetEase]
0 User Comments