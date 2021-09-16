  1. home
  2. Articles

82 Shanghai Attractions Offering Half-Price Admission This Week

By Ned Kelly, September 16, 2021

0 0

Wondering what to do over the Mid-Autumn Festival long weekend? Well we've got 82 options for you.

That's right, four score and two attractions across Shanghai will offer half-price admission from tomorrow, September 17 to next Friday, September 24, to celebrate the annual Shanghai Tourism Festival.

Some highlights from the list:

  • Madame Tussauds Wax Museum

  • Shanghai Oriental Pearl TV Tower

  • Shanghai Ocean Aquarium

  • Shanghai Natural History Museum

  • Shanghai Tower Observatory

  • Jin Mao Tower 88th-Floor Observatory

  • Jinshan City Beach

  • Shanghai Wild Animal Park

  • Shanghai Botanical Garden

  • Shanghai Science and Technology Museum

  • Jinjiang Amusement Park

  • Shanghai Happy Valley

  • Shanghai Haichang Ocean Park

  • Huangpu River Cruise

  • Donglin Temple Scenic Area

  • Fuquan Mountain Scenic Area

  • Zhoupu Flower Sea Scenic Area

  • Jinshanzui Fishing Village

  • Shanghai Tulip Park

  • Gucun Park

  • Yuehu Sculpture Park

  • Chenshan Botanical Garden

  • Zuibaichi Park

  • Soong Ching Ling Memorial Residence

  • Shanghai Zoo

  • Guyi Garden

  • Mingzhu Lake Park

  • Haiwan National Forest Park

  • Shanghai Maritime Museum

  • Shanghai Expo Museum

  • Former Residence of Dr Sun Yat-sen

  • Former Residence of Lu Xun

  • Fengjing Watertown

  • Qibao Watertown

  • Zhujiajiao Watertown (If you interested in this one, check out this sweet deal)

The list goes on, that is (not even) the half of it. You can see the list of all 82 (in Chinese) right here. Oh, and Shanghai Disney Resort will offer discounted admission after 3pm.

A couple of points of order from the Shanghai Administration of Culture and Tourism: reservations are required in advance of your visit; strict anti-epidemic measures will be observed, so mask up with Health QRs at the ready; and long lines are expected at some attractions (standard), with a limit on numbers at some of the options.

The first Shanghai Tourism Festival was held in 1990 to boost consumption in the tourism sector and bring public benefits. Since then it has become a tradition for major scenic spots in the city to provide half-price tickets over the week. A very fine tradition indeed, we say.

So there you have it. Book ahead. Go forth. Explore. Enjoy!

[Cover image via NetEase]

more news

This Day in History: Old Shanghai’s Biggest Ever Gangster Heist

This Day in History: Old Shanghai’s Biggest Ever Gangster Heist

The life and crimes of Elly 'the Swiss' Wilder.

Shanghai Reports 2 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday

Shanghai Reports 2 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday

One case in Pudong and one in Songjiang.

Shanghai's Pudong Airport Outbreak Traced to Overseas Sources

Shanghai's Pudong Airport Outbreak Traced to Overseas Sources

The Chinese mainland recorded just one new local COVID-19 cases on Monday.

2 More New Local COVID-19 Cases Recorded in Shanghai

Both patients are workers at Pudong International Airport.

New Shanghai Local Case Caught Delta Strain from Overseas Source

The virus was found to be highly similar to a recent imported case.

Shanghai School News Roundup: August 2021

What's been going on in the wonderful world of education!

That's 2021 Hospitality Awards Coming to Shanghai This November

We are delighted to announce that the fifth annual That's National Hospitality Awards will be held in Shanghai.

Everything We Know About Shanghai's New Local COVID-19 Case

The 25-year-old female is a medical worker at Shanghai Songjiang Central Hospital.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

How Calorie-Packed Moon Cakes Tip the Scales

Sex, Lies & Saucy Postcards: Wallis Simpson in China

How to Learn New Moon Cake Flavors Using Mandarin

Here's What We Know About the New Beijing Stock Exchange

Taste Vacation: New Haikou Bistro Fuses Hainan & French Flavors

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Beijing Community Locked Down After Suspected COVID-19 Cases?

Beijing Community Locked Down After Suspected COVID-19 Cases?

30 Awesome Events: Oktoberfest, Music Festivals & More in Sanya

30 Awesome Events: Oktoberfest, Music Festivals & More in Sanya

82 Shanghai Attractions Offering Half-Price Admission This Week

82 Shanghai Attractions Offering Half-Price Admission This Week

We're Hiring: Editor-in-Chief

We're Hiring: Editor-in-Chief

Over 40 and Fit:

Over 40 and Fit: "For Once I'm Proud in My Own Body"

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives