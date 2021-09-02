Horoscopes: September 2021

Finally, a horoscope that understands your life in China.

Virgo

8.24-9.23



Take a holiday from your perfectionism. Interprovincial travel is ill-advised right now but throw on the fire log channel and wear mismatching socks.

Libra

9.24-10.23

Liberate your Libra and liven’ your love life. September is the time to find a warm body to snuggle through the winter.

Scorpio

10.24-11.22

Bill Gates is a Scorpio, but so was Charles Manson. Be careful what you wish for.

Sagittarius

11.23-12.21

Sagittarians make the best circus clowns, so wherever you are, don’t expect to be taken too seriously.

Capricorn

12.22-1.20

Capricorns need structure in their lives. Abstract ideas are often unattainable to the rigid mind.

Aquarius

1.21-2.19

Aquarius is the party animal. It’s okay to dance on the table, but public nudity is frowned upon in the Middle Kingdom – and elsewhere.

Pisces

2.20-3.20

You’re a fish out of water. When booking a hotel, spring for the suite with the bathtub and pamper yourself, or else you might find your opportunities drying up.

Aries

3.21-4.20

The Ram is known for being somewhat abrasive. Expect a rekindled relationship in the near future, but with someone you crossed horns with.

Taurus

4.21-5.21

It’s time to quicken your pace in life. It’s not laziness, just complacency. Remember, Red Bull doth giveth you wings.

Gemini

5.22-6.21

When you’re talking to yourself on the subway, try wrapping your headphone cord around your face so that it looks like you’re on an important call.

Cancer

6.22-7.22

Cancers are naturally in tune with other people’s feelings. Even if you can’t truly help anyone by playing pseudo-psychiatrist, at least it will make you feel better about yourself.





Leo

7.23-8.23

Be mindful of the microorganisms that live between your toes. It’s easy for the lion to forget about the little symbioses that keep it at the top of the food chain.

[Cover image via That’s]