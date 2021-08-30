Escape to Jing Ting, a Zhujiajiao Ancient Town Retreat

An upscale homestay-style bed & breakfast, Jing Ting is situated an hour outside of Shanghai in nearby water town Zhujiajiao. The restored historical building is a walkable distance from the thousand-year-old village’s attractions, like Fangsheng Bridge and Kezhi Garden, yet is secluded enough that guests can enjoy a getaway from busy city life. The more than 800-square meter structure is designed in a courtyard pattern, with prevalent wood, brickwork and traditional carvings throughout.

Read More: Shanghai Day Trip: Zhujiajiao Water Town, a Lavender Paradise



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

This B&B offers guests three distinct courtyards – as is traditional for dwellings south of the Yangtze River – along with nine guestrooms completely unique in shape, size, layout and design. Each room is also accompanied by its own private tea room and lounge.

Guest rooms are equipped with AESOP and Lush brand toiletries, Italian silk bedding and plush towels, and accented by Chinese calligraphy paintings and local handicrafts so that visitors can truly feel like they are at a home away from home.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Built at the end of the 19th century, the Qing Dynasty original building was owned by the Zhou family, but later sold to the Yang family in the 1930s. Over the years, the space has been used for both the wheat and furniture business. Finally, in 2004, this historic conservation building was declared an immovable cultural relic by Qingpu District authorities.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

The current proprietor, Mrs. Jiang, took over the house in 2018, and spent over two years completing the renovation process, working with a local design firm to preserve the natural structure, yet still enhance it with modern comforts, like floor heating and PAD intelligent light control.

The courtyards offer guests a four-season experience, with sakura trees blossoming in spring, lotus flowers blooming in summer, sweet osmanthus buds filling the air in autumn and a plum blossom tree sprouting in winter.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

During a stay at Jing Ting, visitors can witness stunning sunrise views over the town from its very own tea house, located on the river. Here, the local shushus meet daily from 3.30-7.30am to catch up on the latest town gossip and enjoy free local tea, a tradition that dates back to the tea house's original construction during the Yuan Dynasty – more than 800 years ago – that Mrs. Jiang has carried on.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

The tea house offers one of the widest selections of tea in South China, with over 100 varieties hailing from around the country. Here, tea masters present guests with a tea pouring ceremony, along with breakfast in the morning and local snacks in the afternoon – like youdunzi, or fried radish cakes, and chou doufu, an elevated version of the China-famous street snack, stinky tofu.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Upstairs, the private dining area can be booked in advance for a full meal service, cooked in an elevated countryside style. Using a mix of local and seasonal ingredients, the meal is different every time, tailoring the exceptional dining experience to each group of patrons. From the private space, guests are rewarded with stunning views across the entire old town, lit up with lanterns in the evenings.

Image by Sophie Steiner/That's



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Following this one-of-a-kind dining experience, visitors can enjoy an evening stroll along the cobblestone streets, or take in the historical village’s sights via river boat back to Jing Ting.



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's



Image by Sophie Steiner/That's

Outside of observing the local customs, like the daily 5pm turn down service and curtain hanging ritual at Jing Ting, guests can also relish in all that Zhujiajiao has to offer. From beautiful gardens to 100-year-old pickle shops to winding canals to historical temples, this year-round getaway offers something for everyone.

To learn more about what to do during a trip to Zhujiajiao, click here.

Jing Ting, 56 Xijing Stree, Zhujiajiao Ancient Town

[Cover Image by Sophie Steiner/That's]

