China Reports 4 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday

The Chinese mainland recorded four new local COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, according to a daily report by China’s National Health Commission on Wednesday.

Two cases were reported in Shanghai, taking the total in the city to eight in the last week. There was also once case each in Yunnan and Jiangsu, where the current outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in provincial capital Nanjing.

The commission also reported 16 new imported cases, including six in Yunnan, four in Shanghai, three in Guangdong, and one each in Tianjin, Jiangsu and Henan.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, the commission added.

Of the Shanghai cases, one was reported in Pudong, and is a worker of the foreign cargo flights section at Pudong International Airport, taking the current airport outbreak total to six cases. The new case is a close contact of a previous a case, and was confirmed while under quarantine.

READ MORE: Shanghai's Pudong Airport Outbreak Traced to Overseas Sources

The second Shanghai case was reported in Songjiang, and is a close contact of a previous patient, a medical worker at Songjiang District Central Hospital. The new case was also confirmed while under quarantine.

Places visited both new cases have been disinfected, while 61 close contacts of the pair had been put under quarantine by Wednesday morning.

There are currently five medium-risk areas in Shanghai; four in Pudong, and one in Songjiang District.

In response to the Shanghai outbreak, travelers departing from Pudong International Airport now have to provide nucleic acid test reports before boarding their aircraft, or receive on-site testing after landing at multiple domestic cities.

Passengers departing from Shanghai's Hongqiao International Airport do not need to take the test.

All 31 provincial-level regions in the Chinese mainland have urged citizens not to leave the provinces where they live unless it is necessary, and to avoid medium and high-risk areas for COVID-19, with enhanced prevention and control measures, including quarantine, for those that have.

READ MORE: Updated Quarantine Rules for Arrivals to Shanghai

China has identified four high-risk and 54 medium-risk areas at the time of publication. Scan the QR to find out where they are, and see the latest numbers:



[Cover image via NIAID-RML]