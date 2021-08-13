  1. home
China Reports 47 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Friday

By Ned Kelly, August 13, 2021

The Chinese mainland recorded 47 new local COVID-19 cases on Thursday, down from 61 on Wednesday, according to a daily report by China’s National Health Commission on Friday.

Twenty-six of the cases were recorded in Jiangsu, where the current outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in provincial capital Nanjing. A further 14 were recorded in Henan, four in Hubei, two in Hunan and one in Yunnan, according to the commission.

The commission also reported 52 new imported cases, including 17 in Henan, nine each in Guangdong and Yunnan, seven in Guangxi, five in Shanghai, two in Sichuan and one each in Liaoning, Shandong and Shaanxi.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported, the commission added.

All 31 provincial-level regions in the Chinese mainland have urged citizens not to leave the provinces where they live unless it is necessary, and to avoid medium and high-risk areas for COVID-19, with enhanced prevention and control measures, including quarantine, for those that have.

READ MORE: Updated Quarantine Rules for Arrivals to Shanghai

China has identified 27 high-risk and 136 medium-risk areas at the time of publication. Scan the QR to find out where they are, and see the latest numbers:

frame-5-.png

The current outbreak started with cases of the Delta variant detected in Jiangsu’s capital Nanjing, with infections traced back to a flight from neighboring Russia.

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

Covid-19

