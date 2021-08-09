  1. home
  2. Articles

Beijing Files Lawsuit Against Tencent to Protect Chinese Youth

By Lars James Hamer, August 9, 2021

0 0

Beijing prosecutors filed a civil public interest lawsuit against Tencent last Friday. 

Prosecutors claim that the ‘youth mode’ on super-app WeChat does not comply with laws protecting minors.

Although the filing did not specifically claim which aspects of WeChat’s youth mode are illegal, prosecutors said that they would support others that wish to bring further lawsuits against Tencent. Any claims must be made to the prosecutor within 30 days. 

WeChat’s youth mode disables certain features of the app, such as payments, finding people nearby and some games or mini-apps for users of a certain age. 

China has called for more to be done to protect minors from online dangers. State media recently blasted excessive online gaming and also called for “healthy idol culture.” The sentiment follows statements from Kris Wu superfans who want to “break the singer out of prison” after the pop star was detained by police in the capital city.

READ MORE: Tencent Stock Down 10% After State Media 'Electronic Drugs' Jibe

Reuters reported that China is looking to crack down on Tencent and other social media and gaming companies.

Last Tuesday, August 3, Chinese state media referred to Tencent’s Honor of Kings as “spiritual opium” and urged for a crackdown on the amount of time China’s youth spends playing online games. 

In July, Tencent was forced to end exclusive music licensing deals with multiple record labels around the world.

[Cover image via @数码君/Weibo]

Beijing Gaming Tencent WeChat

more news

This Day in History: The 2008 Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

This Day in History: The 2008 Beijing Olympics Opening Ceremony

A look back at the first ever Olympics to be hosted in China.

Beijing COVID-19 Update – 5 Things You Need to Know

Beijing COVID-19 Update – 5 Things You Need to Know

The latest wave of COVID-19 across China has led Beijing to take a number of epidemic and prevention control measures.

Some Transport Routes to Beijing Suspended Due to COVID-19

Some Transport Routes to Beijing Suspended Due to COVID-19

Tickets for some domestic transport routes to Beijing are temporarily unavailable.

Beijing Announces New COVID-19 Measures

Residents are advised not to leave Beijing, except for essential purposes.

Tencent Stock Down 10% After State Media 'Electronic Drugs' Jibe

The article by state media likening Tencent to 'spiritual opium.'

Kris Wu Arrested in Beijing on Suspicion of Rape

Chinese police released a statement on Saturday night regarding Wu's arrest.

2 New COVID Cases Break Beijing’s 180-Day Spell

Two new confirmed local COVID-19 infections were reported in Beijing on July 28.

Another New Public Transport Link to the Beijing CBD?

Construction recently began on Line 28 of the Beijing subway.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Explainer: The Story of Qixi, AKA Chinese Valentine's Day

Cargo Ship Crashes Into Bank of Shanghai’s Huangpu River

What You Need to Know About the COVID-19 Delta Variant

China Reports 80 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Friday

How to Find a Nucleic Acid Test Site No Matter Where You Are

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Explainer: The Story of Qixi, AKA Chinese Valentine's Day

Explainer: The Story of Qixi, AKA Chinese Valentine's Day

China Reports 83 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday

China Reports 83 New Local COVID-19 Cases on Wednesday

New Local Covid-19 Cases Rise to 108 on Tuesday

New Local Covid-19 Cases Rise to 108 on Tuesday

Horoscopes: August 2021

Horoscopes: August 2021

That's Magazine - August 2021 Issue Out Now!

That's Magazine - August 2021 Issue Out Now!

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives