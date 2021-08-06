Beijing COVID-19 Update – 5 Things You Need to Know

The latest wave of COVID-19 across China has led Beijing to take a number of epidemic and prevention control measures. Below are five things you need to know.

Rules for entering (returning to) Beijing

Residents should avoid entering Beijing, unless it is absolutely necessary. Those who are currently in high- or mid-risk areas cannot enter Beijing.

Those who have recently returned to Beijing must follow the rules below:

Those who have been to high-risk areas must undergo quarantine in a centralized location for 14 days and undergo seven days of ‘health monitoring’

Those who have been to mid-risk areas must undergo 14 days of home quarantine and seven days of ‘health monitoring.’ However, if conditions for home quarantine are not met, quarantine in a centralized location will be enforced. Those who fail to adhere to the rules of home quarantine could be sent to quarantine in a centralized location

Those who have not been to any mid- or high-risk areas but have been to areas where cases have been reported must undergo testing after arriving in Beijing and undergo 14 days of ‘health monitoring’

Note that rules are subject to change depending on the situation.

Rules for leaving Beijing

Residents should avoid leaving Beijing, unless it is absolutely necessary.

As of press time, Lehuo Jiayuan Community in Fangshan district and Longyue Yuan No. 2 Community in Changping district are mid-risk areas. Residents in these areas should not leave Beijing. There are no high-risk areas in Beijing, as of press time.

The same applies to those who live or work in any neighborhood (街道) where cases are found.

Rules were previously announced regarding those who need to leave Beijing from mid- and high-risk areas, as well as from any neighborhood (街道) where cases are found. Those in the aforementioned areas who need to leave for essential purposes must have a negative COVID-test issued within 48 hours of departure and show a green health code.

Note that rules are subject to change depending on the situation.

Beijing Subway to limit passenger numbers during peak morning hours

Some Beijing Subway stations will limit the number of passengers during peak morning hours. The announcement was made via the Beijing Subway Weibo account.

The stations and times are as follows:

Line 5 (7.20-8.30am): Tiantongyuan North, Tiantongyuan, Lishuiqiao, Puhuangyu, Liujiayao and Songjiazhuang

Line 6 (7.30-8.30am): Changying, Caofang, Wuzixueyuan Lu, Tongzhou Bei Guan, Bei Yunhe Xi

Line 13 (8-8.40am): Longze, Huilongguan, Huoying

Line 15 (7.10-8.30am): Shimen, Shunyi, Fengbo

Changping Line (7.20-8.30am): Shahe University Park, Shahe, Zhuxinzhuang

Entering Beijing railway stations and Beijing Capital International Airport

All Beijing railway stations require passengers to show a green health code in order to enter the station. Those with yellow or red codes will not be granted access. The same measure was announced for passengers entering Beijing Capital International Airport.

Beijing parks and scenic spots

It was previously announced that parks and scenic spots in Beijing would operate at 60% capacity. However, Yonghegong (Lama Temple) has decided to close its doors completely to the public. The closure is in effect, as of August 6, until further notice. Those who have already booked tickets can get refunds via the official Yonghegong WeChat account.

Whether other destinations in the city will follow suit remains to be seen.

At the 233rd Press Conference on Epidemic Prevention and Control by the Beijing Information Office on Friday, August 6, it was announced that the city recorded no new local infections the previous day.

How long the current anti-epidemic measures will be in place in the capital remains to be seen. For now, unless leaving Beijing is absolutely necessary, stay where you are.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

