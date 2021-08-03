Updated Quarantine Rules for Arrivals to Shanghai

Shanghai has enhanced its COVID-19 prevention and control measures on people coming from domestic high- and medium-risk areas.

Anyone coming from, or passing through, high-risk areas is required to have two nucleic acid tests and quarantine for 14 days at designated venues.

People coming from, or passing through, medium-risk areas will also need to have two nucleic acid tests, but they can spend the 14-day observation period at their residential community.

As of Monday, there were four high-risk areas and more than 100 medium-risk areas in the Chinese mainland.

The high-risk areas are as follows:

Jiangning District, Nanjing City, Jiangsu Province

Hanjiang District, Yangzhou City, Jiangsu Province

Erqi District, Zhengzhou City, Henan Province

Dehong Dai Jingpo Autonomous Prefecture, Ruili City, Yunnan Province

Medium-risk areas have been identified in Fujian, Hainan, Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangsu, Liaoning, Sichuan and Yunnan provinces, and now Shanghai.

The first local COVID-19 case in Shanghai since the recent outbreak was confirmed by the city's disease control and prevention center on Monday.

The man is a resident of Xinyuanxiyuan community in Pudong’s Chuansha Town, which has now been rated a medium-risk region. People in the neighborhood will be quarantined with health monitoring for two weeks.

The risk rate elsewhere in Shanghai remains unchanged.

[Cover image via Global Times]



