Beijing Announces New COVID-19 Measures

Beijing has announced new measures in response to the current wave of COVID-19 cases across China.

Residents are advised not to leave Beijing, except for essential purposes. Those who leave or travel to Beijing from mid- or high-risk areas must have a negative COVID-19-test result issued within 48 hours of departure. Travelers must also show a green health code.

Those who are currently in mid- or high-risk areas are strongly advised not to travel to Beijing.

Those with recent travel history to mid- or high-risk areas who have already returned to Beijing must self-isolate and undergo 14 days of ‘health monitoring.’

All Beijing parks and scenic spots will operate at 60% capacity.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Beijing reported three new cases. Each confirmed case is part of the same household and had a travel history to Zhangjiajie. Another new case was reported on Monday, August 2. The confirmed case had a travel history to Changsha.

The recent cases in China have involved the Delta variant of COVID-19, which is around 60% more transmissible than the previously dominant Alpha variant.

For Beijing residents, the new anti-epidemic measures may seem all too familiar. During the Chinese new year, travel to and from the city was tightly controlled following a number of new cases in Beijing and elsewhere in China.

If you plan to travel, be sure to double-check in advance the anti-epidemic measures in place.

[Cover image via Pixabay]

