  1. home
  2. Articles

Beijing Announces New COVID-19 Measures

By Alistair Baker-Brian, August 2, 2021

0 0

Beijing has announced new measures in response to the current wave of COVID-19 cases across China. 

Residents are advised not to leave Beijing, except for essential purposes. Those who leave or travel to Beijing from mid- or high-risk areas must have a negative COVID-19-test result issued within 48 hours of departure. Travelers must also show a green health code.

Those who are currently in mid- or high-risk areas are strongly advised not to travel to Beijing. 

Those with recent travel history to mid- or high-risk areas who have already returned to Beijing must self-isolate and undergo 14 days of ‘health monitoring.’

All Beijing parks and scenic spots will operate at 60% capacity. 

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Beijing reported three new cases. Each confirmed case is part of the same household and had a travel history to Zhangjiajie. Another new case was reported on Monday, August 2. The confirmed case had a travel history to Changsha.

The recent cases in China have involved the Delta variant of COVID-19, which is around 60% more transmissible than the previously dominant Alpha variant. 

For Beijing residents, the new anti-epidemic measures may seem all too familiar. During the Chinese new year, travel to and from the city was tightly controlled following a number of new cases in Beijing and elsewhere in China. 

If you plan to travel, be sure to double-check in advance the anti-epidemic measures in place. 

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Covid-19 Beijing

more news

Kris Wu Arrested in Beijing on Suspicion of Rape

Kris Wu Arrested in Beijing on Suspicion of Rape

Chinese police released a statement on Saturday night regarding Wu's arrest.

COVID-19 Vaccine Required to Enter Some Areas in Guangzhou?

COVID-19 Vaccine Required to Enter Some Areas in Guangzhou?

The woman, a local resident who filmed the interaction, was told that she could not enter the area multiple times..

2 New COVID Cases Break Beijing’s 180-Day Spell

2 New COVID Cases Break Beijing’s 180-Day Spell

Two new confirmed local COVID-19 infections were reported in Beijing on July 28.

Another New Public Transport Link to the Beijing CBD?

Construction recently began on Line 28 of the Beijing subway.

Beijing Subway Line 1 to Go Directly to Universal Resort?

Commuters on Line 1 noticed a change to the terminus station.

Beijing Sees 14 Hours of Very Heavy Rain

From 6pm on Sunday, July 11 until 8am the following day, the Chinese capital was hit by a 14-hour period of heavy rainfall.

What These 3 Infographics Reveal About Beijing Didi Riders

Data from the Didi Research Institute regarding Didi users in Beijing has recently garnered attention.

Travelers From These Cities Don't Need a COVID Test to Leave Guangdong

Good news.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: China Star Li Ning Shines at 1984 Olympics

3rd Sinovac Jab Reaps 'Remarkable' Antibody Results, Study Shows

World's Largest Legoland Opening in This Chinese City

Debate Over New Gender Neutral ‘They/Them’ Chinese Character

Chinese Man Shoves Eel Up Anus to Fix Constipation, Almost Dies

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Kris Wu Arrested in Beijing on Suspicion of Rape

Kris Wu Arrested in Beijing on Suspicion of Rape

Beijing Announces New COVID-19 Measures

Beijing Announces New COVID-19 Measures

COVID-19 Vaccine Required to Enter Some Areas in Guangzhou?

COVID-19 Vaccine Required to Enter Some Areas in Guangzhou?

Guangdong Residents Advised Not to Leave Province

Guangdong Residents Advised Not to Leave Province

Get in Shape with Just 30 Days, Dumbbells and a Mat

Get in Shape with Just 30 Days, Dumbbells and a Mat

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives