Guangdong Residents Advised Not to Leave Province

By Rakini Bergundy, August 2, 2021

On Saturday, the Guangzhou Municipal Health Commission issued a notice advising residents to not leave the province as more than 300 domestic cases have been found in the past 10 days.

Here is a translated version of the notice:

Dear Residents in Guangzhou, 

1. Don’t leave Guangdong province unless necessary. Those who have already travelled outside should avoid crowds and gatherings.
2. All inbound travellers from other parts of China should take a PCR test.
3. Travellers from high-risk or medium-risk areas should report to communities immediately.
4. If you experience a fever, dry cough, fatigue, etc, please immediately go to the nearest fever clinic with masks on. Call 120 for medical help if you come from high-risk or medium-risk areas and have any of the abovementioned symptoms.
5. Stay safe and practice good hygiene. Always wear masks, wash hands frequently, keep social distance, and reduce unnecessary gatherings and outings.
6. Get vaccinated.

On Saturday, 53 new cases across eight provinces were announced. Global Times reports that “this round of the epidemic has spread from Nanjing Lukou Airport to more regions, and [there is] a serious infection in the Sixth People’s Hospital of Zhengzhou.” 

These domestically transmitted cases have spread to at least 18 provinces, resulting in “at least four high-risk areas and 91 medium-risk areas” as of Sunday.

The new COVID-19 cases spurred by the Delta variant are leading some to question the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines currently administered on the Chinese mainland. According to the WHO, vaccines play a role in reducing the severity of a virus for folks who still get infected.

[Cover image via That’s]

Guangdong Shenzhen Guangzhou Covid-19

