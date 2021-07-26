WATCH: Typhoon In-Fa Batters Shanghai with 135 Kilometer Winds

This year's sixth typhoon, In-Fa, made landfall in Zhejiang Province, about 100 kilometers southeast of Shanghai, at around 12:30pm on Sunday. Packing gales of more than 135 kilometers per hour, it then moved northwest, passing right below Shanghai, bringing plenty of wind and water with it.



Video via WeChat

Precipitation of between 250 to 350 millimeters is predicted to have fallen by Tuesday, and the alert warning for the high tide of the Huangpu River was upgraded to red, the highest in the four-tier system.



Image via Facebook

All arriving and departing passenger flights at Shanghai's Pudong and Hongqiao airports were grounded on Sunday, as well as those at Hangzhou, Ningbo, Yiwu, Wenzhou and Taizhou in neighboring Zhejiang.

The Shanghai government also ordered a number of temporary measures to ensure people's safety, including the closure of all parks, tourist attractions and amusement venues, plus the halting of work on construction sites.

Railway, subway and long-distance coach services were suspended, as well as that of passenger liners, ferries and boat tours on the Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek.



Image by Ned Kelly/That's

In many areas, the sound of rainfall has now given way to that of chainsaws, as the cleanup operation gets underway.

According to the Shanghai Greenery and Public Sanitation Bureau, they have already cleared 1,700 streetside trees, and a further 3,000 parks and green lands, that had been uprooted by the winds.

Meanwhile, an army of 25,000 sanitation workers have cleaned over 6,500 streets vulnerable to flooding, with some 850,000 drains cleared of fallen leaves, garbage and sludge.



Image via Shine

In Pudong, the balcony of a fourth-floor apartment was blown off by the typhoon, together with the windows, exposing a bedroom. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Image via Shine

Shanghai residents did not lose their sense of humor, however. One decided to take advantage of the fact their compound suddenly had its own swimming pool.



Video via Facebook

While another took the opportunity to recreate a famous Michael Jackson video. You'll want the sound on for this one:



Video via Facebook

[Cover image via Severe Weather EU]