6 More Amazing Trips to Make Your Summer a Dragon Adventure

Dragon Adventures, an outdoor travel specialist based in Shanghai, organizes creative events and trips for groups from 20-200, including university tours, corporate team building and extreme excursions.

They'll take you off the beaten path to destinations across Asia, with activities including hiking, rafting, zip lining, camel riding, 4x4s and paragliding, and hospitality ranging from camping in tents, to cabins, to tree houses to five star retreats.

Here are just a few of their numerous upcoming trips...

July & Aug | 8-Day Tibet Tour with Lhasa & Everest Base Camp



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

One should never miss the opportunity to visit Tibet; the culture and stunning landscape will leave you with unforgettable memories. This eight-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Qomolangma (known in the West as Mt. Everest) takes in the highlight attractions on the Roof of the World. You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic ancient monasteries and breathtaking natural landscapes, including the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

August | 5-Day Dreamlike Enshi Tour





Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Located in the mountainous southwestern corner of Hubei province, and home to the Tujia and Miao minorities, Enshi is famous for its mountains, rivers, lakes, karst topography, caves and Grand Canyon. Explore this stunning, green landscape and drift on its crystal clear waters.

Aug 14-15 | Rafting & Swimming in Linan Mountain Resort



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

This trip really makes the most of time and place. White water rafting, an exploration of a beautiful Jianmen scenic spot (the location of a lot of ancient movies), a beautiful mountain hotel, pool party and bonfire, all in one weekend. Explore Longmen scenic spot, a valley famous for having the most waterfalls in East China, and swim in the crystal clear waters of the rock pools.

Aug 20-22 | Stunning Huangshan





Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures



Huangshan, or Yellow Mountain, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of China’s major tourist destinations. Located in Anhui province, it is an absolute must-see destination in the country and has served as an inspiration to Chinese painters for hundreds of years, with its scenery of peculiarly shaped granite peaks, pine trees, hot springs, sunsets and views of the clouds from above.

Aug 27-29 | 5-Star Resort Luxury Lakeside Getaway



Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Qiandaohu, or Thousand Island Lake, located west of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province is a designated AAAAA scenic area, the highest level achievable in China. With more than a thousand islets scattered among its 573-square-kilometer water area, Qiandaohu is blessed with a superb natural environment and ever-enchanting scenery. There are also plenty of activities to do in the area, including hiking, cycling and kayaking, all while staying in a luxury hotel with delicious dinners and steaming hot springs.



All Summer | Sanqing Mountain Resort

The gorgeous Sanqingshan Radisson Resort, which opened in May this year, specializes in villas located within exquisite mountain and forest scenery, allowing your soul and body to relax and breathe. And this summer, Dragon Adventure has an amazing deal on stays.

For more amazing trips add their WeChat through the ID DragonAdventure or by scanning the QR code, or give them a call on +86 150 2115 0494:

[Cover image courtesy of Dragon Adventures]