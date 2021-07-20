  1. home
6 More Amazing Trips to Make Your Summer a Dragon Adventure

By Sponsored, July 20, 2021

Dragon Adventures, an outdoor travel specialist based in Shanghai, organizes creative events and trips for groups from 20-200, including university tours, corporate team building and extreme excursions. 

They'll take you off the beaten path to destinations across Asia, with activities including hiking, rafting, zip lining, camel riding, 4x4s and paragliding, and hospitality ranging from camping in tents, to cabins, to tree houses to five star retreats.

Here are just a few of their numerous upcoming trips...

July & Aug | 8-Day Tibet Tour with Lhasa & Everest Base Camp

1469393712.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

One should never miss the opportunity to visit Tibet; the culture and stunning landscape will leave you with unforgettable memories. This eight-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Qomolangma (known in the West as Mt. Everest) takes in the highlight attractions on the Roof of the World. You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic ancient monasteries and breathtaking natural landscapes, including the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

For More Information Click Here

August | 5-Day Dreamlike Enshi Tour

1336192153.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Located in the mountainous southwestern corner of Hubei province, and home to the Tujia and Miao minorities, Enshi is famous for its mountains, rivers, lakes, karst topography, caves and Grand Canyon. Explore this stunning, green landscape and drift on its crystal clear waters.

For More Information Click Here

Aug 14-15 | Rafting & Swimming in Linan Mountain Resort

1577711654.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

This trip really makes the most of time and place. White water rafting, an exploration of a beautiful Jianmen scenic spot (the location of a lot of ancient movies), a beautiful mountain hotel, pool party and bonfire, all in one weekend. Explore Longmen scenic spot, a valley famous for having the most waterfalls in East China, and swim in the crystal clear waters of the rock pools.

For More Information Click Here

Aug 20-22 | Stunning Huangshan

507318040.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Huangshan, or Yellow Mountain, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and one of China’s major tourist destinations. Located in Anhui province, it is an absolute must-see destination in the country and has served as an inspiration to Chinese painters for hundreds of years, with its scenery of peculiarly shaped granite peaks, pine trees, hot springs, sunsets and views of the clouds from above.

For More Information Click Here

Aug 27-29 | 5-Star Resort Luxury Lakeside Getaway

Cover.jpgImage courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Qiandaohu, or Thousand Island Lake, located west of Hangzhou, Zhejiang province is a designated AAAAA scenic area, the highest level achievable in China. With more than a thousand islets scattered among its 573-square-kilometer water area, Qiandaohu is blessed with a superb natural environment and ever-enchanting scenery. There are also plenty of activities to do in the area, including hiking, cycling and kayaking, all while staying in a luxury hotel with delicious dinners and steaming hot springs.

For More Information Click Here

All Summer | Sanqing Mountain Resort

1283167939.jpg

The gorgeous Sanqingshan Radisson Resort, which opened in May this year, specializes in villas located within exquisite mountain and forest scenery, allowing your soul and body to relax and breathe. And this summer, Dragon Adventure has an amazing deal on stays.

For More Information Click Here

