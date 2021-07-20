8 Hats to Stay Hidden in the Heat

Show off your appreciation for historical Chinese fashion with these items.

Fashion designer, label founder, skateboarder, tattoo enthusiast and – most recently – reality TV star, Josh Hupper founded Babyghost with Qiaoran Huang in 2010.

Some big names in fashion are holding exhibitions this summer in Shanghai.

Top 9 Trending Fashion Topics in China in 2019 From crazy collabs to a Beijing bikini ban, here’s what was trending in the fashion world in China this past year.

The Real Beauty of a Beverage: Personified Fashion Sketches from Yang Yang Check out these creative fashion sketches by Yang Yang which bring big brands to life.

Spotlight: Claire Yan, Fashion Designer and Founder of Cobbler's Suggest Claire Yan on how her unique startup shoe business has found a gap in the market.

Spotlight: Dea Kudibal, Fashion Designer and Entrepreneur The Danish designer on being inspired by her favorite author.