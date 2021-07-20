8 Hats to Stay Hidden in the Heat

Hats are essential for summer in China. You never know what sporadic typhoon or midday heat wave you’ll encounter. Here’s some chic picks below:
1. Gladys Tamez Millinery
Price: RMB4,293
2. Ruslan Baginskiy
Price: RMB2,020
3. Burberry
Price: RMB4,400
4. Balenciaga
Price: RMB2,900
5. We11done
Price: RMB1,837
6. Polo Ralph Lauren
Price: RMB606
7. The Elder Statesman
Price: RMB2,775
8. Maison Michel
Price: RMB3,645
