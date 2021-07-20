  1. home
8 Hats to Stay Hidden in the Heat

By Rakini Bergundy, July 20, 2021

Hats are essential for summer in China. You never know what sporadic typhoon or midday heat wave you’ll encounter. Here’s some chic picks below:

1. Gladys Tamez Millinery

Price: RMB4,293
2. Ruslan Baginskiy

Price: RMB2,020
3. Burberry

Price: RMB4,400
4. Balenciaga

Price: RMB2,900
5. We11done

Price: RMB1,837
6. Polo Ralph Lauren

Price: RMB606
7. The Elder Statesman

Price: RMB2,775
8. Maison Michel

Price: RMB3,645
[Cover image via That’s]

