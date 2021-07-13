Top 10 Cities Attracting Talent in China

A city runs on talent – best described as a skilled worker. The individuals filling the office buildings, shops, restaurants and more have as much to do with economic growth as anything, by our assessment.

One big factor that brings in new talent to a city is its geographic location. In China, the three most notable economic clusters are located near seas, rivers, or the capital.

A recent report by online recruitment platform Zhaopin identified the cities in China bringing in the best and brightest.

Beijing once again claimed the top spot, as the capital is home to many private enterprise headquarters and public institutions recruiting dynamic workers.

The report also notes that the talent drain outside of major cities has eased due to relaxed population control policies, as cited by China Daily.

Despite big growth in major cities in western and central China, the report indicates there is still an inflow of talent into the PRC’s eastern regions, namely the Greater Bay Area and the Yangtze River Delta.



Shenzhen’s Nanshan District in the Greater Bay Area is home to some of China’s biggest tech firms. Image via Unsplash

More than half of floating talents were seeking work in IT, real estate and manufacturing in 2020. Among those, 57% were male and 57% had a Bachelor’s degree or above, according to the report.

Below, let’s take a look at the top 10 cities that are the most desirable landing spots for talent:

1. Beijing

2. Hangzhou

3. Shanghai

4. Shenzhen

5. Guangzhou

6. Nanjing

7. Suzhou

8. Chengdu

9. Ningbo

10. Changsha

