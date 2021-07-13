  1. home
  2. Articles

Top 10 Cities Attracting Talent in China

By That's GBA, July 13, 2021

0 0

A city runs on talent – best described as a skilled worker. The individuals filling the office buildings, shops, restaurants and more have as much to do with economic growth as anything, by our assessment. 

One big factor that brings in new talent to a city is its geographic location. In China, the three most notable economic clusters are located near seas, rivers, or the capital. 

A recent report by online recruitment platform Zhaopin identified the cities in China bringing in the best and brightest.

Beijing once again claimed the top spot, as the capital is home to many private enterprise headquarters and public institutions recruiting dynamic workers.

The report also notes that the talent drain outside of major cities has eased due to relaxed population control policies, as cited by China Daily.

Despite big growth in major cities in western and central China, the report indicates there is still an inflow of talent into the PRC’s eastern regions, namely the Greater Bay Area and the Yangtze River Delta.

darmau-lee-mWOVYe5B-ig-unsplash.jpg
Shenzhen’s Nanshan District in the Greater Bay Area is home to some of China’s biggest tech firms. Image via Unsplash

More than half of floating talents were seeking work in IT, real estate and manufacturing in 2020. Among those, 57% were male and 57% had a Bachelor’s degree or above, according to the report.

Below, let’s take a look at the top 10 cities that are the most desirable landing spots for talent:

1. Beijing
2. Hangzhou
3. Shanghai
4. Shenzhen
5. Guangzhou
6. Nanjing
7. Suzhou
8. Chengdu
9. Ningbo
10. Changsha

READ MORE: Here are China's Top 10 Most 'Livable' Cities

[Cover image via Unsplash]

China List Wars Work Life

more news

9 Places That Should Be On Your China Bucket List

9 Places That Should Be On Your China Bucket List

Get outta town!

9 Places That Should Be On Your China Bucket List

9 Places That Should Be On Your China Bucket List

Get outta town!

9 Places That Should Be On Your China Bucket List

9 Places That Should Be On Your China Bucket List

Get outta town!

9 Places That Should Be On Your China Bucket List

Get outta town!

China's Copyright Wars: What's Mine is not Yours

China copyright laws reach a new age with Douyin's video platform where plagiarism can cost content creators quite a bit of money.

5 Important Questions About Life in China Answered

We spoke with the UK government in China.

How Rising Sea Levels Could Change Life in China Forever

How is the most populous nation on the planet responding to the threat of rising sea levels and flooding?

16 Greater China Bars on Asia's 50 Best Bar List for 2019

See which bars secured spots.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Week in History: The Marco Polo Bridge Incident

This Day in History: Shanghai's Yongkang Lu Bar Street Shut Down

3 Easy Steps to Donating Your Old Clothes Via WeChat

Meet Ayayi: China's First 'Meta-human' Virtual Influencer

Meet the Spanish Filmmaker Capturing China in its Rawest Form

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

How Stand-up Comedy Has Evolved in Shanghai

How Stand-up Comedy Has Evolved in Shanghai

Beijing Sees 14 Hours of Very Heavy Rain

Beijing Sees 14 Hours of Very Heavy Rain

Meet the Spanish Filmmaker Capturing China in its Rawest Form

Meet the Spanish Filmmaker Capturing China in its Rawest Form

How to Drink Like a Sanlitun Craft Cocktail Connoisseur

How to Drink Like a Sanlitun Craft Cocktail Connoisseur

Stylish Sichuan Sips and Sustenance at Opposite House’s Superfly

Stylish Sichuan Sips and Sustenance at Opposite House’s Superfly

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives