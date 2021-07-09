  1. home
  2. Articles

Meet Ayayi: China's First 'Meta-human' Virtual Influencer

By Chen Peilin, July 9, 2021

1 0

In China, KOLs (key opinion leaders) have become an important source of new information for consumers. 

And given the rapid development of technology, more and more influencers are becoming virtual to fit specific brand needs.

China recently launched its first ‘meta-human,’ named Ayayi, which is essentially a hyper-realistic digitized person. The term meta-human was coined by the Chinese digital marketing platform Social Beta in an article on June 28.

In May, Ranmai Technology debuted Ayayi on e-commerce platform Xiaohongshu, garnering nearly three million views on her first post and around 40,000 new followers overnight, as cited by Dao Insights.

Ayayi-2.jpg
Ayayi

Xiaohongshu users were understandably torn over whether Ayayi was real or another AI-created human. The company later came out with a statement introducing her as the country’s first meta-human.

Ayayi’s appearance is much closer to a real human than some virtual idols, for example, Hatsune Miku, a virtual singer launched in Japan in 2007.

The advanced technology used to create Ayayi allows for a far more adaptable skin texture to various lighting and shadows.

In recent years, virtual idols have become even more influential than real bloggers.

According to the ‘Top Virtual Instagram Celebrities in 2019’ report by HypeAuditor, a social media research agency, netizens prefer to interact with virtual influencers, and the interaction rate of each post by virtual influencers is three times higher than that of real bloggers.

Ayayi’s appearance recently attracted the likes of French perfume, cosmetics and skincare house Guerlain, which has expressed a willingness to cooperate with her.

So, what makes Ayayi and other virtual idols is so popular?

Ayayi-3.jpg
Are we sure she’s not real?

There are three notable advantages for virtual idols over their human counterparts. 

They can easily maintain a good image and are considered low risk. A human blogger is liable to get caught up in a scandal that could plummet their value as an influencer. Meanwhile, virtual idols are picture-perfect (literally).

Human influencers are also tied to demanding schedules that are not always flexible, while virtual idols are more customizable.

Lastly, this new age of digitalized humans has struck a chord with young consumers. They are good at establishing unique relationships with fans via UGC (user-generated content). This kind of interaction is strong, and they can generally gain many loyal fans.

So, expect a growing number of companies to utilize meta-humans like Ayayi as brand ambassadors going forward.

READ MORE: These 3 TV Anchors May Look Human, but They're Not

[Images via Ayayi/Xiaohongshu]

KOL Xiaohongshu Brands

more news

Covet: Pure Chinese Honey

Covet: Pure Chinese Honey

ADHD’s take on ‘American Sweetheart.’

3 Shared Bike Brands Still Rolling in China

3 Shared Bike Brands Still Rolling in China

An update on commonly seen shared bikes still in business around China's biggest cities.

3 Top-Rated Imported Bottled Water Brands You Can Find in China

3 Top-Rated Imported Bottled Water Brands You Can Find in China

Never worry about the quality of your drinking water in China again with these premium bottled water brands.

Spotlight: Kim Leitzes, Founder and CEO of PARKLU

ParkLU founder and CEO Kim Leitzes on KOL marketing.

PHOTOS: Fairy Fountain Waterfall in Wanning Mountains

Up in the hills behind Riyue Bay, the fairies come out to play.

12 Sanya Events to Fill Your Summer Days

Whether you're still at work or not, there's something for you to do this summer.

FREE Hotel Afternoon Tea and 5 More Deals to Sip On

Enjoy free afternoon tea and five other hotel deals.

Renaissance Suzhou Hotel Stay: Explore the City's Poetic Side

Treat yourself to the staycation you deserve at The Renaissance Suzhou Hotel

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

Didi Booted From Chinese App Stores, 'National Security' Cited

Spotlight: Buffa AAYOOO w/Da Boombox, Professional Wrestler

9 Places That Should Be On Your China Bucket List

China Has a Stomach Problem, Here's How to Address It

New Shanghai Astronomy Museum Looks Out of This World

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Chinese Woman Runs 49 Red Lights in Ex's Car to Get Revenge

Chinese Woman Runs 49 Red Lights in Ex's Car to Get Revenge

This Day in History: Shanghai's Yongkang Lu Bar Street Shut Down

This Day in History: Shanghai's Yongkang Lu Bar Street Shut Down

Meet Ayayi: China's First 'Meta-human' Virtual Influencer

Meet Ayayi: China's First 'Meta-human' Virtual Influencer

This Day in History: Henry Kissinger Secretly Visits China

This Day in History: Henry Kissinger Secretly Visits China

This Week in History: The Marco Polo Bridge Incident

This Week in History: The Marco Polo Bridge Incident

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives