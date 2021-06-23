12 Sanya Spa Deals for the Ultimate Unwind

These spa deals in Sanya are sure to give you the pampering you deserve.



1. Sanya Conifer Resort | RMB1,688 for Couple’s Massage Set





Image via Sanya Conifer Resort



Experience a decadent 60-minute Thai massage next to your bae at Liantai Spa at Sanya Conifer Resort. Then pick between a 30-minute face massage or a tropical fruit exfoliation treatment. This package is normally RMB2,290, so you’re saving just over RMB600. When you’re finished relaxing, chill at their rooftop infinity pool or double up with a photography package. Fellas, we’re just going to give you a loud hint that this is a winning date.



The offer is valid until December 31, 2021. Spa hours are from 11am-11pm.

For reservation call 0898-88685888 ext 8690 at least four hours in advance. Purchase the e-coupon via their WeChat store (三亚康年酒店) then present the coupon upon arrival.



2. 1Hotel | RMB598 Massage + RMB288 Kids Club





Image via 1Hotel



Come kids, come parent stress. Still, there’s no reason to skip out on spa time when 1Hotel’s Kid’s Club is just a short walk away from their Bamford Spa. Drop a guardian and your child at the club while you drop by the spa for some rest and respite with this 45-minute decompression back massage. And if you’re in the mood, head to their Sky Bar after that. Sounds perfect to us!



The offer is valid until December 31, 2021 and can be used in the spa from 10am to 2pm only.

Purchase this deal by following the hotel’s WeChat (三亚1 Hotel海棠湾阳光壹酒店) to access their WeChat store. After purchasing the deal, make a reservation by calling 0898-88691888 and then asked to be transferred to the spa.

3. Intercontinental Sanya Resort | RMB199 Back or Foot Massage



Image via Intercontinental

Have you gotten in those runs up the death hill by Luhuitou Park? Even if you haven’t, a nice soak and massage for your feet will be worth it. After you enjoy this relaxing massage, head to Intercontinental’s outdoor Beach Bar to take in Xiaodonghai’s beauty.



Purchase this deal by following the hotel’s WeChat (三亚半山半岛洲际度假酒店) to access their WeChat store. After purchasing the deal, make a reservation through their WeChat account or by calling 0898-886188888 ext 8363.

4. Pullman Sanya Yalong Bay Villas & Resort | RMB390 Thai Massage, Buy One, Get One





Image via Pullman Sanya Yalong Bay Villas & Resort



Nothing says love to a friend like gifting a massage, but if you’re the selfish type you could always use the second spot for yourself. It’s your money and we won’t judge.



Valid until September 30, 2021. The spa is open from 11am to 6pm.



Purchase the deal via WeChat store (三亚亚龙湾铂尔曼别墅度假酒店) and make an appointment two to three hours in advance by calling 0898-88555588 then transferring to the spa.



5. Howard Johnson Resort Sanya Bay | Multiple Spa Deals



Image via Howard Johnson Resort Sanya Bay



Howard Johnson has hooked us all up with some incredible deals through their WeChat store. We couldn’t decide on which one we liked best, so we’ve plopped them all down here for you to pick through. Whether you’re looking for a quick fix or an affordable luxurious two-hour experience, Howard Johnson has a wonderful option just for you.



RMB178 for 45 minutes Hot Stone Spa including upper body massage and foot massage



RMB220 for 45 minutes Coconut Skin Care Bath



RMB388 for 60 minutes Massage including a foot bath and herbal essence massage



RMB488 for 90 minutes Welcome Massage including a foot bath, oil massage and hot stone foot massage



RMB566 for 105 minutes Newbirth Massage including foot bath, coconut exfoliation and coconut oil massage



RMB588 for 120 minutes Leisure Spa Time including a petal bath, deep tissue massage and body care



RMB688 for 120 minutes Beauty Spa including massage, foot bath, facial and eye care



Purchase these deals by following the hotel’s WeChat (三亚国光豪生度假酒店官方直销) to access their WeChat store and click on HSpa. After purchasing the deal, make a reservation three hours in advance by calling 0898-38888888 ext 5908.

