9 Places That Should Be On Your China Bucket List

By Sponsored, June 21, 2021

July 2-4 | RMB680 Mountain Resort Pool Party

Pool.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Escape chaotic city life and the stuffy Shanghai air and head up to Linan to enjoy the coolest summer pool party amidst a stunning bamboo forest in the mountains. Just three-and-a-half hour's drive from Shanghai and you’ll be gathering around the bonfire with your fellow travelers, taking part in fun games and enjoying delicious local meals, refreshing drinks and awesome music. All said and done, three days and two nights will set you back just RMB680.

For More Information Click Here

July 10-11 | Rafting & Swimming Linan Mountain Resort

1577711654.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

This trip really makes the most of time and place. White water rafting, an exploration of a beautiful Jianmen scenic spot, the location of a lot of ancient movies, a beautiful mountain hotel, pool party and bonfire, all in one weekend. Explore Longmen scenic spot, a valley famous for having the most waterfalls in East China, and swim in the crystal clear waters of the rock pools.

For More Information Click Here

July 16-18 | Hidden Crystal Nature Pool of Siming Mountain

408482150.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Take part in a special weekend away from the hustle and bustle of the city, surrounded by mountains, rivers, trees and fresh air. During this trip you will go rafting on the river, swimming in a crystal pool, hiking the valley and exploring waterfalls. You can pack a lot into your two-night stay in the cozy resort of Siming Mountain and bring home some amazing memories.

For More Information Click Here

July 23-25 | Stunning Huangshan

507318040.jpg
Image via Dragon Adventures

Huangshan, or Yellow Mountain, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and one of China’s major tourist destinations. Located in Anhui province, it is an absolute must-see destination in the country and has served as an inspiration to Chinese painters for hundreds of years, with its scenery of peculiarly shaped granite peaks, pine trees, hot springs, sunsets and views of the clouds from above.

For More Information Click Here

Aug 7-13 | 7-Day Gannan Tibetan Culture Tour

511848765.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Gannan, located in southern Gansu Province, is renowned as ‘Small Tibet’ due to its rich Tibetan Buddhism influence. With an average altitude of 3,000 meters above sea level, you can experience Tibetan culture and enjoy the plateau scenery in comfort, without the risk of altitude sickness. Here you will see grand prairies, scattered lakes, monasteries, Tibetan villages, unique mountain peaks and hidden wonderlands.

For More Information Click Here

Aug 10-17 | 8-Day Silk Road China Adventure Tour

245799961.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Tours

This trip is the perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders. Visit everything from UNESCO World Heritage sites to magnificent mountain ranges and deserts. Starting in Lanzhou, you will then have the chance to visit Chaka Salt Lake, Zhangye Danxia Landforms, Jiayuguan Pass Great Wall and Dunhuang Mogao Caves. Enjoy a sunset view of the colorful Rainbow Mountains, marvel at the geometric beauty of the Weijin Tomb Murals and enjoy a camel trek in the desert sand.

For More Information Click Here

July & Aug | Yoga and Mindfulness Retreat

1946238698.jpgImages courtesy of Yoga for Life

This summer, Yoga for Life Shanghai is heading back to breathtaking Anji Mountains for a series of yoga and mindfulness retreats (over the past three-and-a-half years they have brought over 350 yogis here for retreats). They will be staying at beautiful secluded sites among the stunning mountain landscape in both Caojiawu and Guanyintang villages for some healthy living for both body and mind.

865892726.jpg

Caojiawu Village: 

July and Aug Retreats Click Here

1119874481.jpg

Guanyintang Village:

July and Aug Retreats Click Here

July-Aug-Sep | 7-Day Classic Xinjiang Tour with Kashgar

822638553.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Xinjiang, the remote land of Northwest China, is a place of glittering cultural relics and breath-taking views. This seven-day Southern Xinjiang tour by comfortable vehicle rides goes through the vast desert and plateau to discover Urumqi, Turpan, Kashgar and Tashkurgan, exploring the history and culture of disappeared kingdoms and experiencing the local exotic flavor.

For More Information Click Here

All Year | 5-Day Inner Mongolia Desert & Grassland Tour

1509292315.jpgImage courtesy of Joy Tours

Discover the endless blue sky, vast grasslands and nomadic tradition of ethnic Mongols. Enjoy the beautiful natural scenery, live in a traditional Mongolian yurt and watch the sunrise over the Xilamuren Grassland. Try some desert activities like camel riding, sand sliding, glider flying and motor racing in the Kubuqi Desert. Visit Dazhao Monastery, the largest and most well-preserved lamasery in Hohhot, and discover the Tibetan Buddhist Culture of Five Pagoda Temple.

For More Information Click Here

Got a travel deal you would like to promote? Contact Christy via email at christycai@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg

[Cover image courtesy of Dragon Adventures]

China Travel Deals china Travel Travel Guide

