Doucéa: A Skincare Brand Imagined By & For Kids

By That's Shanghai, June 10, 2021

Doucéa is a skincare brand imagined with kids, for kids. Founded in 2019 by French citizen Natacha Tarascon, a Doctor in Pharmacy, Doucéa is a youth skincare startup catering to the needs of children and teenagers from age 14 to 18. 

WeChat-Image_20210129113957.jpg

Its whole model is based on sustainability and a different understanding of the R&D process, involving kids at every step, and establishing a genuine co-creation effort. 

WeChat-Image_20191229155112.jpg

When Natacha moved to China, she found it hard to find the right products for her kids, who struggle with eczema. After regularly importing pricey products from France and abroad, she decided she needed to make the process simpler for other mothers like herself and her friends, while also finding a planet-conscious solution. 

_DSC9663.jpg

_DSC7809.jpg

Since launching, the products can be found online and offline on the Chinese mainland, in Hong Kong and soon in France, appealing to children across the globe so they can truly fall in love with skincare. 

WeChat-Image_20210531124733.jpg

One of the main functions of skin is to form a barrier against environmental aggressors. However, the skin cannot always protect itself and can lose its natural smoothness. Doucéa HYDRA has a strong and cohesive intercellular structure that’s made up of natural substances to help maintain the skin’s hydration and protection.

WeChat-Image_20210531124738.jpg

All Doucéa products 

  • Are PH balanced

  • Include no harmful chemical agents, such paraben, phthalates, dioxane or dyes

  • Include a minimalist formulation

  • Are strictly control by pharmaceutical experts

  • Are formulated in France

  • Are appealing to children 

Doucéa offers a full series of for hair, face, hand and body products, including:

To-Explore-Hydra.jpg
To purchase, scan the QR code below: 

202106/doucea-refill-box-pour-explorer.png

EAU-cleansing-set.jpg

To purchase, scan the QR code below: 

202106/doucea-eau-cleansing-micellar-water-kit.png

Hand-Cream.jpg

To purchase, scan the QR code below: 

202106/creme-mains-hand-cream.png

WechatIMG3872.jpeg

To purchase, scan the QR code below: 

202106/doucea-refill-box-pour-decouvrir.png

To-DReam-Hydra.jpg

To purchase, scan the QR code below: 

202106/doucea-refill-box-pour-rever.png

Shampoo-Shower-SET.jpg

To purchase, scan the QR code below: 

202106/doucea-bain-shampoo-body-wash-kit.png

To learn more about Doucéa, scan the QR code to follow their Official WeChat account:

WeChat-Image_20210505141633.jpg

DOUCEA-banner.jpg

[All images courtesy of Doucéa]

