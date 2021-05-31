  1. home
9 Amazing Trips to Take Around China

By Sponsored, May 31, 2021

July & Aug | Zhangjiajie & Fenghuang ‘Avatar Mountain’ Tour

549984060.jpg
Image Courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Located in the northern mountain ranges of Hunan, the remote Zhangjiajie National Forest was known only to the Tujia, Miao and Bai minority groups for centuries. Today, with its towering karst spires, rich brown earth and lush forests, Zhangjiajie has become an iconic Chinese landscape. Made a UNESCO Heritage Site in 1992, and immortalized by the film Avatar, the park is famed for its deep, forested canyons and enormous, isolated limestone peaks, each with its own miniature ecosystems akin to bonsai forests. This tour also takes in Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon Glass Bridge, the world’s longest and highest glass-bottomed bridge. Walk it if you dare!

July & Aug | 8-Day Tibet Tour with Lhasa & Everest Base Camp

1469393712.jpg
Image courtesy of Dragon Adventures

One should never miss the opportunity to visit Tibet; the culture and stunning landscape will leave you with unforgettable memories. This eight-day Adventure Tour of Lhasa, Gyantse, Shigatse and Mount Qomolangma (known in the West as Mt. Everest) takes in the highlight attractions on the Roof of the World. You will visit the holy Potala Palace, majestic ancient monasteries and breathtaking natural landscapes, including the Holy Mother Qomolangma.

July & Aug | 8-Day Silk Road Journey

1471944176.jpgImage courtesy of Dragon Adventures

This trip is the perfect combination of culture, adventure, history and natural wonders. Visit everything from UNESCO World Heritage sites to magnificent mountain ranges and deserts. Starting in Lanzhou, you will then have the chance to visit Qinghai, China’s largest lake, Chaka Salt Lake, Zhangye Danxia Landforms, Jiayuguan Pass Great Wall, Dunhuang Mogao Caves and enjoy a sun-drenched view of the colorful Rainbow Mountains.

July & Aug | 9-Day Northern Xinjiang Journey

1871076858.jpgImage courtesy of Dragon Adventures

Xinjiang, the remote land of Northwest China, is a place of glittering cultural relics and breath-taking views. This nine-day Northern Xinjiang journey takes in the bazaars of Urumqi, the Heaven Lake of Celestial Mountains, riding horses in Kanas, known as God's Back Garden and the lakes and mountains of this stunning part of the world. Explore the history and culture of ancient kingdoms and experience the local exotic flavor.

June 12-16 | 5-Day Inner Mongolia Desert & Grassland Tour

1509292315.jpgImage courtesy of Joy Tours

The endless blue sky, vast grasslands and nomadic tradition of ethnic Mongols. Enjoy the beautiful natural scenery, live in a traditional Mongolian yurt and watch the sunrise over the Xilamuren Grassland. Try some desert activities like camel riding, sand sliding, glider flying and motor racing in the Kubuqi Desert. Visit Dazhao Monastery, the largest and most well-preserved lamasery in Hohhot and discover the Tibetan Buddhist Culture of Five Pagoda Temple.

June 19-24 | 6-Day Northern Xinjiang Tour

331928180.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Xinjiang is a noble destination for travelers, enchanting people to pack bags with its name alone. This tour’s brilliant itinerary covers the sites of northern Xinjiang, taking you on a scenic adventure along the ancient Silk Road. With a local expert guide, as well as comfortable vehicles, you will discover beautiful lakes, rivers, hills, snowy mountains, deserts, woods and grassland and the exotic places of Urumqi, Burqin, Kanas, Hemu and Karamay.

June 29-July 6 | 8-Day Silk Road China Adventure Tour

245799961.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Starting in Lanzhou, you will then have the chance to visit Chaka Salt Lake, Zhangye Danxia Landforms, Jiayuguan Pass Great Wall and Dunhuang Mogao Caves. Enjoy a sunset view of the colorful Rainbow Mountains, marvel at the geometric beauty of the Weijin Tomb Murals and enjoy a camel trek in the desert sand.

July 9-12 | 4-Day Guizhou Nature and Culture Tour

1565299001.jpg
Image courtesy of Joy Tours

Discover this mountainous province hidden in a corner of Southwest China that remains secreted away from the travel trail. On this legendary land, you meet the Miao people and their brilliant and colorful culture and enjoy a full day exploring Huangguoshu, China’s largest and arguably most beautiful waterfall, and walk in the Karst stone forest.

June, July & Aug | Yoga and Mindfulness Retreat

travel-2.jpgyoga-retreat.jpg

Caojiawu. Images courtesy of Yoga for Life

This June, July and August, Yoga for Life Studio is heading back to the beloved Anji Mountains for a series of yoga and mindfulness retreats. They will be staying at lovely secluded sites among the stunning mountain landscape in both Caojiawu and Guanyintang Villages for some healthy living for both body and brain.

Caojiawu Village: June Retreats Click Here, July and Aug Retreats Click Here

Guanyintang Village: July and Aug Retreats Click Here

[Cover image courtesy of Joy Tours]

