Humble Shepherd Saves 6 Lives at Gansu Ultramarathon

An inspiring story emerged on Monday of a local shepherd who rescued six freezing cross-country runners after extreme weather hit the participants of an ultramarathon in Baiyin, Gansu.

Zhu Keming, a 49-year-old shepherd who lives in Baiyin’s Jingtai county, was sheltering in a cave from the rain when he heard people crying out for help.

In total, Zhu managed to rescue six cross-country runners, returning them to the cave, placing them near a fire and making a distress call, according to China News Service.



The cave where Zhu and the runners sheltered. Image via @吃瓜群众CJ/Weibo

“I did what any other person would do,” said Zhu, who added that he hopes they will be safe.

Zhu was praised for his rescue efforts online, with comments flooding in about his heroism. “I strongly support giving people awards and bonuses for good deeds,” posted one Weibo user.

Over the weekend, the 100-kilometer race at Yellow River Stone Forest Park in Gansu province made headlines after extreme weather took the lives of 21 participants.

Many of the athletes were more than a quarter of the way into the trail when cold rain and heavy winds arrived.

The number of victims could have been higher if not for the efforts of Zhu and the 1,000-plus rescuers deployed at the scene.

[Cover image via @中国青年报/Weibo]