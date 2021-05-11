  1. home
  2. Articles

2 Foreigners 'Blacklisted' After Great Wall Incident

By Alistair Baker-Brian, May 11, 2021

0 0

Two foreign tourists from Senegal have been put on a ‘blacklist’ following an incident at the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall in Beijing’s Huairou district. 

On April 30, the two men walked onto a section of the wall which is off-limits to tourists, according to People’s Daily. The pair were identified by the ticket registration system and surveillance footage.

A post on the Mutianyu Great Wall scenic area’s official WeChat account explained the incident. It also said that visitors are not allowed onto the ‘wild’ and ‘undeveloped’ part of the wall due to safety reasons and in the interest of preserving the wall. 

Mutianyu-Great-Wall-Foreigners-Blacklisted.jpeg
The image shows the two tourists returning from the restricted part of the wall. Image via Mutianyu Great Wall official WeChat account

Anyone who has visited the Mutianyu section of the Great Wall may recall that following the long ascent toward the No. 20 Watchtower, visitors are then prohibited to go any further. A sign in English reads, “This is the undeveloped section of the Great Wall. No crossing.” 

Tourist behavior on the Great Wall came under the spotlight in March of this year when three Chinese tourists were issued with fines for graffitiing on the Badaling section. 

It’s also not the first time that the behavior of foreign tourists in China has made headlines. In October 2018, three foreigners were filmed causing damage to a wall at the New Summer Palace (Yiheyuan) in Beijing’s Haidian district. 

READ MORE: WATCH: Foreign Tourists Cause Damage at Beijing's Summer Palace

In 2015, the Chinese government’s Tourism Department created a blacklist for ‘uncivilized’ tourists. Tourists on the list would be left with a “long-lasting memory,” according to the then department head. 

It’s not clear if the two Senegalese tourists are on an official government-mandated blacklist or a blacklist created by the Mutianyu Great Wall scenic area. The original WeChat post simply states that the pair will not be allowed to purchase tickets in the future. 

China has made a concerted effort in recent years to crack down on tourists deemed ‘uncivilized.’ Our advice? Stick to the rules and don’t be a nuisance. 

[Cover image via Pixabay]

Beijing The Great Wall Tourism foreigners

more news

This Beijing Street Saw 1.6 Million Visits Over May Day Holiday

This Beijing Street Saw 1.6 Million Visits Over May Day Holiday

Data from 202 scenic spots in Beijing show there was a total of more than 12.6 million visits between May 1 and 5.

Kinky Beijing Dating Stories and More on Date Night China Podcast

Kinky Beijing Dating Stories and More on Date Night China Podcast

Mark shares why he and his partner moved to China together, and the challenges they face as an interracial couple.

How Foreigners in Beijing Can Get Vaccinated: Step-by-Step

How Foreigners in Beijing Can Get Vaccinated: Step-by-Step

It was announced on Friday, March 26 that foreigners aged 18 and over in the capital can register for COVID-19 vaccines.

WATCH: Fire in Beijing's 798 Art District Draws Onlookers

A fire was reported at around 5pm on Sunday, April 18.

Sandstorm Returns to Beijing… Along With 'Muddy Rain'

On April 15, the ominous Beijing sandstorm returned along with some 'muddy rain.'

Shared Bikes in Beijing Used 690 Million Times in 2020

The capital’s transport department wants to limit the number of shared bikes in the city center to 800,000 in 2021.

Great Wall of China Sets Cap on Number of Daily Visitors

A limit will be set on the Badaling section of the Great Wall in efforts to cut down on the extremely large crowds.

Beijing Sets Out to Renovate the Hiker-Frequented Jiankou Great Wall

Soon, another notorious stretch of the Wall might be transformed into a more tourist-friendly sightseeing spot.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: US Passes Chinese Exclusion Act

This Day in History: Deadly Sichuan Earthquake of 2008

This Day in History: Train Robbing Bandits & the Lincheng Outrage

17 Greater China Bars Make Asia's 50 Best Bars List

Meet the Transgender Designer Making Waves in China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Instagram of the Month: @expatphoto

Instagram of the Month: @expatphoto

Stunning New Niccolo Suzhou Hotel is The Beacon of the Future

Stunning New Niccolo Suzhou Hotel is The Beacon of the Future

This Day in History: Deadly Sichuan Earthquake of 2008

This Day in History: Deadly Sichuan Earthquake of 2008

JOJO BEAN – China’s Newest Coffee Craze

JOJO BEAN – China’s Newest Coffee Craze

Why We Need to Conserve Water Now More Than Ever

Why We Need to Conserve Water Now More Than Ever

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives