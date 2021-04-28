  1. home
Jumpstart Your Weekend with 15% Off ZEYA Hard Seltzer

By That's, April 28, 2021

ZEYA is working hard to get you over the Wednesday hump with its refreshing hard seltzer! 0 sugar, 0 fat, and just 84 calories plus a buzz worthy 4.5% ABV means you can imbibe guilt free!

Whether you crack open a can at home, enjoy drinks with friends, or head outside for a picnic this weekend, ZEYA is a great addition for all occasions. Our four unique flavors – Passion Fruit, Cucumber, White Peach, and Grapefruit – will satisfy everyone’s tastes.

As part of its mission to create a zero-pressure world, ZEYA is knocking 15% off your order this week if you scan the QR code below. But do you know what’s better than a deal this week? Another great deal next week! ZEYA and That’s are teaming up to bring you more reasons to relax and refresh all spring and summer long.

Have a sip and unwind with ZEYA hard seltzer!

