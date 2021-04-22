1 Dead After Tesla Car Crashes and Bursts into Flames in Guangzhou

One person was killed in a car accident in Guangzhou’s Zengcheng District near Dongjiang Dadao Bei last Saturday at 10pm.

The car – which has been identified online as a Tesla sedan – caught fire following the traffic accident, with videos of the flame-riddled vehicle going viral on Chinese social media.

On Wednesday, April 21, Zencheng police said the driver, a 33-year-old man surnamed Zuo, collided into a concrete wall on the right side of the road in addition to another car driven by a 32-year-old woman surnamed Wang. Zuo was announced dead on the scene.

The police are still investigating the cause of the accident (VPN off):

Given the amount of negative attention recently towards Tesla following a protest over brake quality at the Shanghai Auto Show on Monday, online sentiment regarding the US electric car maker has been at an all-time low in China.

WATCH: Woman Protests Tesla 'Brake Failure' at Shanghai Auto Show

“Tesla has recently turned into damaged goods, when I see it on the road I want to stay away,” posted one netizen following the accident in Guangzhou.



Others were more sensible, with a Weibo user writing, “Perhaps it’s just a coincidence… I’ll wait for the results from the police investigation.”

The top comment under the Weibo post by Zengcheng police called into question the slow response time from the accident to the official announcement. “I want to ask if someone did not expose the incident, would it have been covered up? It’s been four days since the incident occurred.”

[Cover image: screengrab via Weibo]