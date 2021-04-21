You Can Now Enter China with a Foreign Vaccine Record

China is showing further signs of reopening after the Chinese Embassy in Washington DC said last week that people with non-Chinese vaccine records will be permitted to enter the country.

According to an online notice published on April 16, the embassy said that Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine records can be used as part of the documentation needed for entry into China.



We cannot yet confirm whether mandatory quarantine will be required for China-bound travelers with a ‘vaccine passport.’

In the notice, the Embassy also reminded people to avoid traveling for non-emergency purposes.

Last month, Chinese embassies announced that visa rules would be eased for recipients of China-produced vaccines – despite only being available in a limited number of countries.

The latest policy change of accepting Western vaccine records signals China’s efforts to open up after a year of tightly closed borders. There’s a consensus that vaccine passports will be pivotal in the gradual return to international travel.

China is also planning to authorize the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by July, and would become the first foreign COVID-19 vaccine to be authorized in the PRC, as cited by Reuters.

China has already launched a mass vaccination rollout for Chinese nationals and foreigners. To find out how to get vaccinated in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou and Shenzhen, click here.

According to the New York Times world COVID-19 vaccination tracker, more than 919 million vaccine doses have been administered worldwide as of April 20.

China has administered 195 million vaccine doses. The US has fully vaccinated 26% of the population and administered 211 million doses as of press time.

