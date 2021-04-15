  1. home
  2. Articles

EPIC'Store – The Epicurean Deli That Delivers Across China

By Sponsored, April 15, 2021

0 0

EPIC’Store is an online Epicurean Store with imported premium products and locally made high quality products

Think of it as your online deli, with cheese, wine, bread, dips, pickles and more delivered all over the Chinese mainland

une-fromages.jpgRaclette.jpg

The store boasts cheeses from France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, England and Denmark, each with their own tradition and history.

See how Comte is made in the video below (VPN off).

EPIC’Store also has an amazing selection of premium hams, French dry sausages, pate, smoked or pickled fish, duck leg confit and rillettes.

There is something for everyone, and you'll be sure to find what you like with their simple eight tab platform that could not be any easier to use. 

store-en.jpgStriving to offer the highest quality products and service for the most reasonable prices possible, you can order from EPIC’Store via their Mini app, from their Wechat official account or their website.

Follow them to enter the wonders of Epicurean delight at EPIC’Store and get the latest EPIC’Deals!

Welcome to the Epicurean community!

1123699315.jpg

Delivery

more news

Beijing Delivery Driver Made Honorary Resident

Beijing Delivery Driver Made Honorary Resident

Residents of a residential community in Huilongguan, Changing district, were particularly happy with his hard-work.

China is Eating Healthier Takeout, According to Meituan

China is Eating Healthier Takeout, According to Meituan

Meituan reported a rise in the number of healthy food orders and outlets operating on the platform as of September 2019.

China's Largest Aircraft-Sized Drone Successfully Takes Flight

China's Largest Aircraft-Sized Drone Successfully Takes Flight

This UAV has reduced operating costs and can carry payloads up to 1.5 metric tons.

WIN! Galician Octopus Set from The Good Food People

Good time with The Good Food People.

Ultimate Guide to Home Deliveries During Coronavirus Outbreak

Stay safe indoors while still getting ahold of necessary goods.

How to Order Takeout on China's Ele.me Food Delivery App

We give you a quick guide to one of China’s ‘Big Two’ in the food delivery world.

The Definitive Guide to Using SF Express on Your Phone

Express delivery has never been simpler than it is now in China.

Baozza Now Does Nationwide Delivery so We Tried It

In October, Baozza announced that their Western-style ‘baozi’ were available for nationwide shipping, much to our delight.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: Hainan Island Becomes a Province

How a China-based Arts Collective is Growing Around the Globe

New Film 'The Six' Tells Untold Titanic Chinese Survivors' Story

WATCH: Rare Sighting of 5 Pink Dolphins in South China

Why This Ethnic Minority in China Celebrates Water-Splashing Festival

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Chinese School Introduces 'Venting Room' for Student Stress

Chinese School Introduces 'Venting Room' for Student Stress

May Yoga & Fitness Retreat in Sanya with Compassionate Team at K2Fit

May Yoga & Fitness Retreat in Sanya with Compassionate Team at K2Fit

Lose 10-20 kg in 10 Weeks Online and Compete for Cash and Prizes

Lose 10-20 kg in 10 Weeks Online and Compete for Cash and Prizes

This Day in History: The Shanghai Race Club

This Day in History: The Shanghai Race Club

The Story Behind Segarra Art: Sanya's Newest Art Gallery

The Story Behind Segarra Art: Sanya's Newest Art Gallery

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives