Shanghai School News Roundup: March 2021

Wellington College China's Festival of Education

After a yearlong hiatus, Wellington College China’s Festival of Education is returning once again in April. This annual event is an opportunity for educators, parents and general education enthusiasts to come together, share ideas and gain new insights into teaching and learning. This year's theme is ‘Interpreting the Future of Education’ and will feature live events on Saturday, April 24 and virtual events April 18-23. Pre-sale tickets for live events are now available. Virtual events are open to all and free of charge. Bookings for live and virtual events can be made online at www.festivalofeducation.cn/tickets or by scanning the QR code.

Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong Wizard of Oz



Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong Senior School students delivered three knockout performances of The Wizard of Oz on March 11-13. They were happy to be able to host a small number of parents in person in the theatre, essential for the performing experience, and were thrilled to see over 700 parents tune into the livestream. The timeless themes of adventure, friendship and appreciation for home really resonated with the community. Said Caroline Taylor, Head of College: “Many students have played less visible but extremely important roles bringing our Senior School production to life. Only with everyone playing their part can the show truly go on.”

Dulwich Puxi Bursts into Color with A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi students performed the Shakespeare classic, A Midsummer Night’s Dream. A black and white world burst into color with dancing, disagreements and disco! Exploding with humor, this play is an example of Shakespeare’s finest poetry. This year the amazing all-star student cast was supported by the first student Tech Crew who designed, plotted and ran the technical and backstage elements of the performance.

100 Ways to Celebrate 100 Days of School!

On Monday, 22 February, SSIS celebrated 100 Days of School with many creative and inspiring activities. For Pre-nursery, Nursery and K1, each child wore on a T-shirt with either 100 items or the numeral ‘100’ on it; K2 children dressed up as (tiny) 100-year-old people. Each Primary grade worked on a particular 100 theme, which afforded learning from mathematics to English to sustainability. The milestone afforded us the time to reflect on what we had learnt and reminded ourselves about what we could still achieve for the rest of the academic year.

SCIS MYP Innovative Thinkers Design Real-Life Educational Puzzles

As part of their latest Middle Years Program (MYP) design project, Shanghai Community International School Grade 9 and 10 students were challenged with creating educational puzzle creations for their youngest learners. Following a holistic design process, students applied practical and creative thinking skills to solve design problems and address age-specific learning needs.

NAIS Create Reusable and Personalized Masks

Nord Anglia International School Shanghai Pudong Council are promoting their new sustainable initiative – to create their very own reusable masks! This student-lead initiative is encouraging children to bring in a piece of cloth (old t-shirt, scarf, etc.) and then the school council will help to create a personalized reusable one.

WISS Students Exhibit Their Personal Projects

WISS students in Grade 10 recently presented their projects for the annual Personal Project Exhibition, a showcase of 34 creative and innovative projects that demonstrate the skills and knowledge their students have learned throughout their studies in the IB Middle Years Programme. This exhibition was students-driven, with reflective and diverse projects, involving fields such as architecture, product design, environmental studies, game design, gastronomy, health, music, sports and technology.

Learn more about SAS Pudong Innovation Institute

Originally only available on SAS’ Puxi campus, the SAS Signature Program will make its debut at their Pudong campus in September of 2021. This two-year Signature Program features a transformational approach to education, and includes teachers from four different disciplines coming together to fuel learning that challenges and empowers high school students to think critically, and apply their learning to open-ended, complex questions that address contemporary, real-world issues.

