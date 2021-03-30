  1. home
  2. Articles

Shanghai School News Roundup: March 2021

By That's Shanghai, March 30, 2021

0 0

Wellington College China's Festival of Education

Wellington-2.jpg

After a yearlong hiatus, Wellington College China’s Festival of Education is returning once again in April. This annual event is an opportunity for educators, parents and general education enthusiasts to come together, share ideas and gain new insights into teaching and learning. This year's theme is ‘Interpreting the Future of Education’ and will feature live events on Saturday, April 24 and virtual events April 18-23. Pre-sale tickets for live events are now available. Virtual events are open to all and free of charge. Bookings for live and virtual events can be made online at www.festivalofeducation.cn/tickets or by scanning the QR code.

frame-2-.png

Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong Wizard of Oz

Dulwich-Pudong---The-Wizard-of-Oz-Main-characters.jpg

Dulwich College Shanghai Pudong Senior School students delivered three knockout performances of The Wizard of Oz on March 11-13. They were happy to be able to host a small number of parents in person in the theatre, essential for the performing experience, and were thrilled to see over 700 parents tune into the livestream. The timeless themes of adventure, friendship and appreciation for home really resonated with the community. Said Caroline Taylor, Head of College: “Many students have played less visible but extremely important roles bringing our Senior School production to life. Only with everyone playing their part can the show truly go on.”

Dulwich Puxi Bursts into Color with A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Dulwich-Puxi.jpg

Dulwich College Shanghai Puxi students performed the Shakespeare classic, A Midsummer Night’s Dream. A black and white world burst into color with dancing, disagreements and disco! Exploding with humor, this play is an example of Shakespeare’s finest poetry. This year the amazing all-star student cast was supported by the first student Tech Crew who designed, plotted and ran the technical and backstage elements of the performance.

100 Ways to Celebrate 100 Days of School!

SSIS.jpg

On Monday, 22 February, SSIS celebrated 100 Days of School with many creative and inspiring activities. For Pre-nursery, Nursery and K1, each child wore on a T-shirt with either 100 items or the numeral ‘100’ on it; K2 children dressed up as (tiny) 100-year-old people. Each Primary grade worked on a particular 100 theme, which afforded learning from mathematics to English to sustainability. The milestone afforded us the time to reflect on what we had learnt and reminded ourselves about what we could still achieve for the rest of the academic year.

SCIS MYP Innovative Thinkers Design Real-Life Educational Puzzles

SCIS.jpg

As part of their latest Middle Years Program (MYP) design project, Shanghai Community International School Grade 9 and 10 students were challenged with creating educational puzzle creations for their youngest learners. Following a holistic design process, students applied practical and creative thinking skills to solve design problems and address age-specific learning needs.

NAIS Create Reusable and Personalized Masks

NAIS.jpg

Nord Anglia International School Shanghai Pudong Council are promoting their new sustainable initiative – to create their very own reusable masks! This student-lead initiative is encouraging children to bring in a piece of cloth (old t-shirt, scarf, etc.) and then the school council will help to create a personalized reusable one.

WISS Students Exhibit Their Personal Projects

WISS-Personal-Project-Exhibition.jpg

WISS students in Grade 10 recently presented their projects for the annual Personal Project Exhibition, a showcase of 34 creative and innovative projects that demonstrate the skills and knowledge their students have learned throughout their studies in the IB Middle Years Programme. This exhibition was students-driven, with reflective and diverse projects, involving fields such as architecture, product design, environmental studies, game design, gastronomy, health, music, sports and technology.

Learn more about SAS Pudong Innovation Institute

SAS.jpg

Originally only available on SAS’ Puxi campus, the SAS Signature Program will make its debut at their Pudong campus in September of 2021. This two-year Signature Program features a transformational approach to education, and includes teachers from four different disciplines coming together to fuel learning that challenges and empowers high school students to think critically, and apply their learning to open-ended, complex questions that address contemporary, real-world issues.

READ MORE: We're Now Offering Exclusive Packages for Education Clients

For School News submissions or any other inquiries, please contact Christy Cai on christycai@thatsmags.com or +86 186 2035 6823 and by WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Christy-QR.jpg


Shanghai School News International Schools Schools education

more news

This Day in History: Lu Yongxiang – Shanghai's Forgotten Warlord

This Day in History: Lu Yongxiang – Shanghai's Forgotten Warlord

The decade after the fall of the Qing Dynasty was the age of warlordism.

That's Shanghai Welcomes Sophie Steiner to Its Editorial Team

That's Shanghai Welcomes Sophie Steiner to Its Editorial Team

Seasoned food writer joins the team.

Here's How Foreigners Can Book Their COVID Vaccine in Shanghai

Here's How Foreigners Can Book Their COVID Vaccine in Shanghai

Starting Monday, March 29, foreigners in Shanghai will be able to book an appointment for domestically-produced COVID-19 vaccines.

We Talked to The Great-Grandson of Shanghai's Baddest Gangster

Q&A with Big Ear Du's descendant.

Modern Izakaya YISEA Opens in Pudong Shangri-La, East Shanghai

Be transported on an original and flavorful culinary journey.

Did a Shanghai Gym-goer Really Spend ¥630K on Lessons?

Ms. Li ended up taking the gym to court.

Register for the SinoUnited Health 2nd International Women’s Health Symposium

Improving Women's Health: Developments, Challenges and Opportunities.

This Day in History: Nixon Signs Shanghai Communique

On February 27, 1972, President Richard Nixon and Premier Zhou Enlai signed the Shanghai Communique, a document that has remained the basis for Sino-American relations ever since.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

H&M and Other Brands Face Boycott in China

This Chinese Artisanal Cocktail Brand is Shaking Up the Industry

This Day in History: Lu Yongxiang – Shanghai's Forgotten Warlord

Processing Beijing Work and Residence Permits May Soon Be Easier

17 China Restaurants Make Asia's 50 Best Restaurants Top 100

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Lanzhou Loan Sharks to Blame for 89 Suicides 

Lanzhou Loan Sharks to Blame for 89 Suicides 

How to Turn Off WeChat's Personalized Ads

How to Turn Off WeChat's Personalized Ads

Shanghai School News Roundup: March 2021

Shanghai School News Roundup: March 2021

7 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Long Weekend

7 Amazing Trips to Take Around China This Long Weekend

Guangzhou Salon Shop Owner Tortures Dog by Pulling Out Teeth

Guangzhou Salon Shop Owner Tortures Dog by Pulling Out Teeth

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives