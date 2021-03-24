  1. home
5 Dead After Man Bombs Guangzhou Government Office

By That's Guangzhou, March 24, 2021

An explosion at a village in Guangzhou’s Panyu district killed five and injured five on Monday morning.

A Weibo post by the Guangzhou Panyu Security Bureau said the incident occurred in Mingjing village where a 59-year-old man entered a building carrying explosives and detonated them inside. 

The man was killed in the explosion along with four others. Victims of the blast were taken to hospital and an investigation is underway.

While the police report on Weibo did not specify which building the explosion took place, local media have said the blast took place at the village committee office.

Video footage of the aftermath of the explosion showed the office building in complete disorder, with blood splattered on a wall and multiple injured victims on the floor surrounded by shattered glass and scattered wooden boards.

Village officials had reportedly given 270 acres of land to a developer last year to attract tourists to the village, according to Guangzhou Daily, as cited by the Guardian. The RMB8 billion project involved the relocation of farmers.

The blast occurred at the office that handles land use matters, but it’s unclear whether that was a factor in the incident.

[Cover image via 码农叔叔/百度]

