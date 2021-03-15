  1. home
  2. Articles

China Plans to Vaccinate 80% of Population by Mid-2022

By That's Guangzhou, March 15, 2021

0 0

China is planning to have 70-80% of its population vaccinated by the middle of next year, according to the country’s center for disease control and prevention.

The vaccination rate in China is 3.8 per 100 people, according to Statista, which gathered data from government websites and press conferences, among other sources. The PRC’s vaccination rate is lower than many Western countries but higher than most countries in Asia’s southern and eastern regions.

“We hope that China’s vaccination rate could reach 70 to 80 percent, meaning 900 million to one billion people,” said Gao Fu, director of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as cited by CGTN. Gao noted that China should achieve its vaccination goal by the end of this year but could extend till the middle of next year, based on current vaccine output.

As of the end of February, 52 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered in China.

READ MORE: What It Is like Taking the COVID-19 Vaccine in China

Leading Chinese Respiratory Disease Expert Zhong Nanshan said the country plans to reach a 40% vaccination rate by the end of June at an online forum in early March.

According to CGTN, Chinese vaccine makers Sinopharm and Sinovac aim to expand production capacity this year to more than three billion doses combined.

So far, the PRC has donated or exported COVID-19 vaccines to over 60 countries, primarily developing countries.

China is currently only using domestic-made vaccines, mainly the two vaccines produced by Sinopharm and Sinovac – the first two approved by Chinese regulators. No foreign vaccines have been approved in China as of March 10, according to Quartz.

READ MORE: China’s New ‘International Travel Health Certificate’ Explained

[Cover image via NIAID-RML]

vaccine China

more news

China Football Expert Cameron Wilson on the Crisis in the Game

China Football Expert Cameron Wilson on the Crisis in the Game

Wild East Football founder on his disillusionment with the game.

China Hot Pot Restaurant Heats Up With Hunky Hosts

China Hot Pot Restaurant Heats Up With Hunky Hosts

A hot pot restaurant in Xi'an makes a bold move to 'attract' customers.

China Considers Dropping English as Core Subject, Again

China Considers Dropping English as Core Subject, Again

A proposal to make English an elective subject rather than a compulsory one has sparked a divisive dialogue on Chinese social media.

New 'China Untold' Episode Introduces an Ancient Chinese Cult

If you are from the West, the word 'cult' likely brings about thoughts of spiked Kool-Aid and aliens. But how much do you know about Chinese cults?

The 11 Most Valuable Brands in China That You Probably Never Buy

Do you buy these brands?

China-US Travel Could Return to Normal by August: CDC

Chinese experts and lawmakers believe that vaccine passports could facilitate the removal of mandatory quarantines for travelers.

6 Staggering Stats on China's Billionaire Ballers

With the release of the Hurun Global Rich List 2021, China has cemented itself as the billionaire capital of the world.

Now Japan is Bummed Out Over China’s Anal COVID-19 Tests

It seems like anal swabs are here to stay.

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

This Day in History: The Funeral of Ruan Lingyu

This Week in History: When Charlie Chaplin Came to China

Explainer: Why People Cut Their Hair on Longtaitou Festival

China Considers Dropping English as Core Subject, Again

China’s New ‘International Travel Health Certificate’ Explained

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Visa Rules Relaxed for Vaccinated Foreigners Entering from HK

Visa Rules Relaxed for Vaccinated Foreigners Entering from HK

Beijing Crippled by Worst Sandstorm in 10 Years

Beijing Crippled by Worst Sandstorm in 10 Years

Explainer: Why People Cut Their Hair on Longtaitou Festival

Explainer: Why People Cut Their Hair on Longtaitou Festival

China Plans to Vaccinate 80% of Population by Mid-2022

China Plans to Vaccinate 80% of Population by Mid-2022

This Day in History: The Funeral of Ruan Lingyu

This Day in History: The Funeral of Ruan Lingyu

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Subscribe

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives