Relax and Rejuvenate on 2-Day Wellbeing Journey Ayurveda

By That's Shanghai, March 8, 2021

0 0

Relax and rejuvenate on two-day wellbeing journey Ayurveda at The Anandi Hotel & Spa Shanghai, with three elemental experiences: VATA•PITTA•KAPHA. Through Ayurveda energy explore different attributes of temperament, reconcile and resolve points of conflict and experience joy of body and mind.

The Ayurveda package includes:

  • One night stay at Deluxe Room

  • Wellbeing SPA for VATA•PITTA•KAPHA

  • Healing Workshops for VATA•PITTA•KAPHA

  • Wellbeing Food Expenditure valued RMB500 with Exclusive Meal Ordering Guide

  • Chakra Analysis

  • Breakfast Buffet for 2, Wake Up Morning Tea

  • Detox Snacks

  • Exclusive Healing Butler

  • Tailor-Made Wellbeing Journey

  • Recommendations of VATA•PITTA•KAPHA

  • 100% Essential Oil Room Purification

  • Peacock Feeding

  • Photo Shoot with 3 Photos to Keep

605980171.jpg

Here's what your journey looks like...

226543229.jpg

Wellbeing Journey: VATA

1850611294.jpg
1449507286.jpg

SPA

Healing Treatment Recommendations, select one:

  • Deep Tissue Therapy

  • Lomi-Juma Sleep Therapy


Healing Workshops Recommendations:

  • Restorative Yoga

  • Meditation


Food Recommendations:

  • Warm Food, Moderately Heavy Textures

  • Added Butter & Fat

  • Cooked Vegetables, including Asparagus, Cucumber, Carrots, Garlic, Green Beans

  • All Dairy is Acceptable

Wellbeing Journey: PITTA

1529444717.jpg
2078995999.jpg

SPA

Healing Treatment Recommendations, select one:

• Aroma Healing

• Body Balance-Upper Body Therapy


Healing Workshops Recommendations:

• Restorative Yoga

• Meditation

• Singing Bowl


Food Recommendations:

• Warm or Cooler Meals & Foods

• Select from Bitter, Sweet & Astringent Tasting Foods

• Asparagus, Broccoli, Celery, Mushrooms, Okra & Pumpkin

Wellbeing Journey: KAPHA

376755279.jpg
1225205565.jpg

SPA

Healing Treatment Recommendations, select one:

• Deep Tissue Therapy

• Lymphatic Massage-Detox Therapy


Healing Workshops Recommendations:

• Morning Yoga

• Meditation

• Jogging

• Singing Bowl


Food Recommendations:

• Lightly Cooked Foods

• Dry Foods Cooked without Much Water

• Spicy & Bitter Foods

• Lots of Raw Fruits, Vegetables & Salads

Reserve now by scanning the QR code:

573332143.jpg

Please note:

  • Check in time 3pm

  • Check out time 12pm

  • RMB500 surcharge if booking on holidays / special event

  • Anandi Hotel & Spa reserves the right to refuse a booking if voucher is re-sold

  • Voucher is one use only

  • Voucher cannot be used in conjunction with other discounts or vouchers

  • You must book with the hotel 3 days in advance to guarantee your stay

  • Voucher cannot be exchanged or refunded for cash.

  • Voucher validity period cannot be extended

  • We have a no refund policy

