Relax and Rejuvenate on 2-Day Wellbeing Journey Ayurveda

Relax and rejuvenate on two-day wellbeing journey Ayurveda at The Anandi Hotel & Spa Shanghai, with three elemental experiences: VATA•PITTA•KAPHA. Through Ayurveda energy explore different attributes of temperament, reconcile and resolve points of conflict and experience joy of body and mind.

The Ayurveda package includes:

One night stay at Deluxe Room



Wellbeing SPA for VATA•PITTA•KAPHA

Healing Workshops for VATA•PITTA•KAPHA

Wellbeing Food Expenditure valued RMB500 with Exclusive Meal Ordering Guide

Chakra Analysis

Breakfast Buffet for 2, Wake Up Morning Tea

Detox Snacks

Exclusive Healing Butler

Tailor-Made Wellbeing Journey

Recommendations of VATA•PITTA•KAPHA

100% Essential Oil Room Purification

Peacock Feeding

Photo Shoot with 3 Photos to Keep

Here's what your journey looks like...



Wellbeing Journey: VATA





SPA

Healing Treatment Recommendations, select one:

Deep Tissue Therapy

Lomi-Juma Sleep Therapy





Healing Workshops Recommendations:



Restorative Yoga

Meditation





Food Recommendations:



Warm Food, Moderately Heavy Textures

Added Butter & Fat

Cooked Vegetables, including Asparagus, Cucumber, Carrots, Garlic, Green Beans

All Dairy is Acceptable

Wellbeing Journey: PITTA





SPA

Healing Treatment Recommendations, select one:

• Aroma Healing

• Body Balance-Upper Body Therapy





Healing Workshops Recommendations:

• Restorative Yoga

• Meditation

• Singing Bowl





Food Recommendations:

• Warm or Cooler Meals & Foods

• Select from Bitter, Sweet & Astringent Tasting Foods

• Asparagus, Broccoli, Celery, Mushrooms, Okra & Pumpkin

Wellbeing Journey: KAPHA









SPA

Healing Treatment Recommendations, select one:

• Deep Tissue Therapy

• Lymphatic Massage-Detox Therapy





Healing Workshops Recommendations:

• Morning Yoga

• Meditation

• Jogging

• Singing Bowl





Food Recommendations:

• Lightly Cooked Foods

• Dry Foods Cooked without Much Water

• Spicy & Bitter Foods

• Lots of Raw Fruits, Vegetables & Salads

