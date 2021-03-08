Relax and Rejuvenate on 2-Day Wellbeing Journey Ayurveda

Relax and rejuvenate on two-day wellbeing journey Ayurveda at The Anandi Hotel & Spa Shanghai, with three elemental experiences: VATA•PITTA•KAPHA. Through Ayurveda energy explore different attributes of temperament, reconcile and resolve points of conflict and experience joy of body and mind.
The Ayurveda package includes:
One night stay at Deluxe Room
Wellbeing SPA for VATA•PITTA•KAPHA
Healing Workshops for VATA•PITTA•KAPHA
Wellbeing Food Expenditure valued RMB500 with Exclusive Meal Ordering Guide
Chakra Analysis
Breakfast Buffet for 2, Wake Up Morning Tea
Detox Snacks
Exclusive Healing Butler
Tailor-Made Wellbeing Journey
Recommendations of VATA•PITTA•KAPHA
100% Essential Oil Room Purification
Peacock Feeding
Photo Shoot with 3 Photos to Keep
Here's what your journey looks like...
Wellbeing Journey: VATA
SPA
Healing Treatment Recommendations, select one:
Deep Tissue Therapy
Lomi-Juma Sleep Therapy
Healing Workshops Recommendations:
Restorative Yoga
Meditation
Food Recommendations:
Warm Food, Moderately Heavy Textures
Added Butter & Fat
Cooked Vegetables, including Asparagus, Cucumber, Carrots, Garlic, Green Beans
All Dairy is Acceptable
Wellbeing Journey: PITTA
SPA
Healing Treatment Recommendations, select one:
• Aroma Healing
• Body Balance-Upper Body Therapy
Healing Workshops Recommendations:
• Restorative Yoga
• Meditation
• Singing Bowl
Food Recommendations:
• Warm or Cooler Meals & Foods
• Select from Bitter, Sweet & Astringent Tasting Foods
• Asparagus, Broccoli, Celery, Mushrooms, Okra & Pumpkin
Wellbeing Journey: KAPHA
SPA
Healing Treatment Recommendations, select one:
• Deep Tissue Therapy
• Lymphatic Massage-Detox Therapy
Healing Workshops Recommendations:
• Morning Yoga
• Meditation
• Jogging
• Singing Bowl
Food Recommendations:
• Lightly Cooked Foods
• Dry Foods Cooked without Much Water
• Spicy & Bitter Foods
• Lots of Raw Fruits, Vegetables & Salads
Please note:
Check in time 3pm
Check out time 12pm
RMB500 surcharge if booking on holidays / special event
Anandi Hotel & Spa reserves the right to refuse a booking if voucher is re-sold
Voucher is one use only
Voucher cannot be used in conjunction with other discounts or vouchers
You must book with the hotel 3 days in advance to guarantee your stay
Voucher cannot be exchanged or refunded for cash.
Voucher validity period cannot be extended
We have a no refund policy
