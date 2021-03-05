  1. home
10 Pieces That Will Have Them Green with Envy

By Rakini Bergundy, March 5, 2021

Forget about that glaring cut-up green tee you wore during St. Patrick’s Day while doing keg stands in college. Say goodbye to the shamrock necklaces. We’re elevated and beyond that now. 

1. Zara

zara-green.png

Price: RMB199
Scan the QR code to purchase:

202103/zara.png


2. Kenzo

kenzo1.jpg

Price: RMB80
Scan the QR code to purchase:

202103/kenzo.png

3. Mango

mango.jpg

Price: RMB319
Scan the QR code to purchase:

202103/mango.png

4. Bape

BAPE.jpg

Price: RMB2,531
Scan the QR code to purchase:

202103/BAPE.png

5. Stone Island 

stoneisland1.jpg

Price: RMB1,222
Scan the QR code to purchase:

stone-island.png

6. Diesel

diesel1.jpg

Price: RMB1,850
Scan the QR code to purchase:

diesel.png

7. Supreme 

WechatIMG310.jpeg

Price: RMB1,110
Scan the QR code to purchase:

WechatIMG311.png

8. Reformation 

reformation1.png

Price: RMB1,892
Scan the QR code to purchase:

reformation.png

9. Jacquemus

jacquemus1.jpg

Price: RMB1,973
Scan the QR code to purchase:

jacquemus.png

10. Staud

202103/WechatIMG307.jpeg

Price: RMB2,590
Scan the QR code to purchase:

WechatIMG309.png


10 Pieces That Will Have Them Green with Envy

