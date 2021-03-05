10 Pieces That Will Have Them Green with Envy

Forget about that glaring cut-up green tee you wore during St. Patrick’s Day while doing keg stands in college. Say goodbye to the shamrock necklaces. We’re elevated and beyond that now.
1. Zara
Price: RMB199
2. Kenzo
Price: RMB80
3. Mango
Price: RMB319
4. Bape
Price: RMB2,531
5. Stone Island
Price: RMB1,222
6. Diesel
Price: RMB1,850
7. Supreme
Price: RMB1,110
8. Reformation
Price: RMB1,892
9. Jacquemus
Price: RMB1,973
10. Staud
Price: RMB2,590
[Cover image via That’s]
