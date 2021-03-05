10 Pieces That Will Have Them Green with Envy

Forget about that glaring cut-up green tee you wore during St. Patrick’s Day while doing keg stands in college. Say goodbye to the shamrock necklaces. We’re elevated and beyond that now.

1. Zara



Price: RMB199

Scan the QR code to purchase:





2. Kenzo

Price: RMB80

Scan the QR code to purchase:

3. Mango

Price: RMB319

Scan the QR code to purchase:

4. Bape

Price: RMB2,531

Scan the QR code to purchase:

5. Stone Island

Price: RMB1,222

Scan the QR code to purchase:

6. Diesel

Price: RMB1,850

Scan the QR code to purchase:

7. Supreme

Price: RMB1,110

Scan the QR code to purchase:

8. Reformation

Price: RMB1,892

Scan the QR code to purchase:

9. Jacquemus

Price: RMB1,973

Scan the QR code to purchase:

10. Staud

Price: RMB2,590

Scan the QR code to purchase:





For more fashion news, features and lists, click here.



[Cover image via That’s]