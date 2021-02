Born on the grasslands of Inner Mongolia in 1970, for 30 years photographer A Yin (阿音) has been documenting the development of the autonomous region. For his Urban Schools series, he first photographed children in black and white in their traditional environment and wearing ethnic outfits, and then in color in modern surroundings and sporting new urban-style clothes.

For more photo essays, click here.

[All photos courtesy of A Yin 阿音]